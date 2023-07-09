InTalSur Becomes First Foreign-Invested Company in Las Tunas Food Industry, Opening Doors for Economic Association

Title: Uruguayan Businessman Invests in Cuban Food Industry, Paving the Way for Foreign Investment

Subtitle: InTalSur Becomes the First Company with Foreign Investment in the Las Tunas Food Sector, Focusing on Electronic Commerce

Date: July 2023

The Cuban food industry is witnessing a significant milestone as Uruguayan businessman Gerardo Adrián Fasini made a groundbreaking investment in the sector. Fasini, along with Cuban director Osmany Cortés Hernández, established InTalSur, a company focused on the production of canned fruits and vegetables, confectioneries, and bakery goods. Notably, all the products manufactured by InTalSur will be exclusively sold through electronic commerce, with payments processed from abroad.

InTalSur has taken charge of several units, including the Liberación fruit and vegetable cannery, which has already tripled its capacity in processing juices and mayonnaise sauce. Additionally, the company will run La Crema, a renowned sweet shop famous for its bakery biscuits. The establishment not only manufactures confectioneries but also serves as a training center for bakers.

Through an international Economic Association, InTalSur has become the pioneer in establishing a local subordination entity with foreign capital in Cuba’s Las Tunas province. This move highlights the growing trend of international collaborations in the Cuban market.

Director of the local Food Industry company, Alberto Fonseca, shared an update on InTalSur’s origin and said, “InTalSur was initially established as a subsidiary of the provincial Food Industry company, with a focus on international electronic commerce. Our next step would be to form an association with a foreign entity as an international economic association, eventually transforming into a wholesaler.”

The January 2023 agreement between Fasini and the Las Tunas Food Industry granted the former access to necessary technology and raw materials, while the latter provided a skilled workforce and facilities. Another significant association, between the Las Tunas Fishing Company and Canadian businessman Paul Rodríguez, was also mentioned in the report, although updates on its progress have not been announced.

Prior to InTalSur’s establishment, the Cuban government introduced a change in legislation in August 2022, allowing foreign investments in wholesale and retail markets, as well as in small and medium-sized local companies. However, the success of these measures has been limited.

Spain-based hardware group’s joint venture, approved in December 2022, aimed to market their products in Cuban wholesale and retail markets. The opening of their store in Havana, initially planned for the first quarter of 2023, has not been reported thus far.

As per the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN) of Cuba, 52 business proposals from 18 countries were received, but only one received approval. The approved project, Faibus SA’s International Economic Association (AEI) contract, focused on the online marketing of food, personal, and household hygiene products, facilitating purchases for Cubans residing abroad.

Despite promising developments, the launch of the new electronic sales platform, initially scheduled for early 2023, has been postponed to the second quarter of this year. No recent updates have been provided.

Since 2020, the dollarization of retail markets operated by the Cuban military conglomerate GAESA was introduced to address the shortage of goods and improve availability for citizens without access to dollars or emigrating relatives. Unfortunately, this measure has not fully resolved the persistent scarcity issues affecting even these stores.

The limitations imposed by Cuba’s centralized economy, bureaucratic processes, restricted decision-making, obstacles to the private sector, and the requirement for foreign companies to hire local labor through government-affiliated employment agencies have hindered investment opportunities in the country’s productive system.

As the Las Tunas Food Industry welcomes foreign investment and electronic commerce, the industry and Cuban economy as a whole are poised to witness potential growth and increased international collaboration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

