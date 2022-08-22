Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 12.2 million cars sold in 42 years of presence on the market. These two numbers are enough to sum up the Audi Quattro all-wheel drive, which arrived on the road for the first time in 1980 and became a real trademark for the German manufacturer. Present on the entire range of the brand, with the exception of the compact A1, the “Quattro” drive is present in Italy on 130 versions for sale and has also become a reference for electric models. Tested in its entirety in a maxi test drive organized on the Vairano circuit, the seven types of traction deserve an in-depth study on the different technologies used.

The R8 V10 Performance, a 620 horsepower fully thermal coupe (photo: Simon Palfrader)

The quattro permanent all-wheel drive with mechanical self-locking center differential – located in the gearbox housing – is dedicated to cars with longitudinal front engine and Tiptronic automatic transmission with torque converter. 40:60 ratio. The list of drives continues with Ultra technology, designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by activating the torque distribution at the rear only when necessary. Models with transverse front engine are reserved for the permanent integral variant with electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch positioned at the end of the transmission shaft, upstream of the rear differential, so as to facilitate weight balancing.

The 503 horsepower electric e-tron S Sportback (photo: Simon Palfrader)

Fourth type of 4×4 for the Audi R8 V10 Performance: it also adopts a version of permanent all-wheel drive with electro-hydraulic multiple disc clutch but adapted according to the central location of the engine and the high performance of the car. The coupé does not hide the many years on its shoulders but at the same time conquers us for its full-bodied sound and above all for having shown itself to be a faithful ally when we decide to put it sideways on the wet track.

The e-tron GT which with 646 hp is the most powerful Bev (Battery electric vehicle) model produced by the brand with the four rings (photo: Simon Palfrader)

As the fifth technology for non-electric models comes the RS torque splitter system mounted on the new Rs3. Unlike a classic self-locking rear differential and the permanent integral solution with electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch at the end of the drive shaft, present on the previous generation of Rs3, the RS torque splitter uses two electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutches, one for each rear axle. Result on the track? Great grip and at the same time spectacular traverses after having entered the Drift mode.

Electric “Quattro” all-wheel drive is available on the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron Gt, Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron ranges. In the case of the e-tron Gt, driven by two permanent magnet synchronous motors, the system acts five times faster than the traditional type. The offer is completed with the version equipped with a sporty rear differential that actively distributes torque between the wheels at the rear, to the advantage of containment of the understeer and agility. Tested in combination with all zero-emission models, it surprised us on the e-tron Gt for its ability to ground the 646 horsepower.