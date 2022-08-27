China Quality News Network News (Liu Jiayun) August 26,TrumpchiThe new-generation M8 luxury MPV was unveiled at the 25th Chengdu International Auto Show. The new car’s domineering appearance and interior cockpit full of oriental cultural charm attracted public attention. At this auto show,TrumpchiOfficially announced the configuration of the new generation of M8 luxury MPV hybrid version, which will be combined with the Yingku hybrid version, the Yingbao hybrid version, and the new second-generation GS8 dual-engine to form the four major brands of Julang Hybrid.” products, build a brand comprehensive hybrid matrix, and help GACTrumpchiTransforming into a new energy technology company.

Equipped with the new fourth-generation Toyota THS hybrid technology

In the context of full electrification, GAC Trumpchi has undertaken the electrification strategy of GAC Group and promoted the implementation of HEV and PHEV hybrid technologies. Through open cooperation and independent research and development, GAC Trumpchi has become a brand with a dual-hybrid technology route. The new generation of M8 luxury MPV will launch HEV and PHEV hybrid technology versions in the future, bringing users a diversified car experience.

Among them, the HEV version will be equipped with the 2.0TM + new fourth-generation enhanced THS II Toyota hybrid system, becoming the brand’s first MPV model equipped with Toyota THS hybrid technology. Thanks to the blessing of Toyota’s THS hybrid technology, the power system of the new generation M8 has ushered in a new breakthrough, better realizing the four advantages of high efficiency and energy saving, strong power, diverse working modes, and safety and reliability.

The highest thermal efficiency of 44.14% sets a new record for the brand

In order to better achieve both fuel saving, environmental protection and strong power, GAC Trumpchi has iteratively upgraded the 2.0ATK engine dedicated to hybrid vehicles, deeply optimized the combustion system based on the GAC GCCS combustion control patent technology, and integrated low-temperature cooling EGR, energy Loss control and other technologies have achieved a thermal efficiency of 44.14%, setting a new record for the brand.

Hybrid four brand productsFor the first time, it will be assembled in the whole dimension to create a high-quality driving experience

In addition to the new-generation M8 luxury MPV, GAC Trumpchi also brought the Shadow Leopard hybrid version specially designed for young people. The “Four” of the Moving Familybrand”。

It is understood that the Shadow Leopard Hybrid version adopts the combination of GAC 2.0ATK Atkinson engine + Julang Hybrid GMC2.0 electromechanical coupling, achieving the highest thermal efficiency of 42.1%. In the official limit test, the hybrid version of the Shadow Leopard can last up to 1537 kilometers with a tank of fuel, and the fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is as low as 3.0L.

Transforming to a new energy technology company, focusing on hybridization

As GAC Trumpchi’s hybrid technology brand, Julang Hybrid is based on GAC Group’s 13-year hybrid technology accumulation, with GMC dual-motor series-parallel hybrid system and THS power split hybrid system, which can bring consumers low fuel consumption, Powerful, quieter, smoother experience.

Previously, GAC Trumpchi also created a series of fuel consumption challenges, including the trilogy of “One Tank of Fuel Limit Fuel Consumption Test”, “One Tank of Fuel Conquer Taklimakan No Man’s Land”, and “Julang Hybrid Urban Road Condition Test” to fully demonstrate Julang Hybrid’s low fuel consumption level in all scenes and all road conditions, as well as quality and performance in various extreme environments. Among them, the actual measured fuel consumption per 100 kilometers of Yingku and Yingbao is 4.4L and 3.7L respectively, which greatly reduces the anxiety of battery life and brings more driving pleasure and low-cost travel enjoyment.

At present, Chinese car companies are accelerating to seize the high-end new energy market. After 13 years of profound technical accumulation, GAC Trumpchi has more confidence before the electrification wave. With the transformation of Trumpchi into a new energy technology enterprise, the new generation of M8 luxury MPV will adhere to the advantages of cash, and strive to become the benchmark for the high-end MPV market segment in the new energy era with high-end expansion, luxury breakthroughs, and hybrid increments. (The pictures in the text are from the official GAC Trumpchi)