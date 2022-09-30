Intel recently announced the Arc A750 and Arc A770 two top-level graphics cards in a low-key manner, at least among the first-generation Alchemist A-series products, which are positioned to match the mainstream RTX 3060.

Today, Intel announced the price of the new product:The Arc A750 8GB starts at $289, the Arc A770 8GB starts at $329, and the 16GB limited edition starts at $349.

Intel confirmed that the Arc A750 and A770 will be available from October 12, and will be launched simultaneously in many countries and markets around the world, including the United States, but the suggested retail price in other regions has not been announced yet.

Intel emphasizes,Mainstream-positioned graphics cards have been around $200 for years, but have continued to skyrocket in recent years, and Intel Arc will bring them back into balance.

On Newegg in the United States, the RTX 3060 is currently priced at $418, so according to Intel’s official statement, the price/performance ratio of the Arc A750 and A770 can be 53% and 42% higher, respectively.

As for how this number is calculated, Intel also released detailed performance test data, including DX12 optimized games, DX12 normal games, DX11 games, and Vulkan games.

in,The best optimizations are “Watch Dogs: Legion”, “F1 2021”, “Metro: Departure”, “Dying Light 2: Human and Benevolent”, “Arcadegeddon”.