On the one hand, Intel Arc A series graphics cards continue to optimize the driver, improve performance and compatibility, on the other hand, the price is getting lower and lower, and the price/performance ratio is becoming more and more irresistible.

In Newegg USA, the Arc A750 limited edition was just dropped to $249 a month and a half ago, and now with coupons, you can get it for only $225.

at the same time,It also presented the AI ​​lossless image enlargement software Topaz Gigapixel, and two games “Nightingale” and “Worker Story”.

Among the non-public cards, ASRock’s Arc A750 challenger also came to $230.

Thus,The Arc A750 is already $100 cheaper than the RTX 3060 12GB, and it is basically at the same price level as the AMD RX 6600 XT, with better performancein fact it is even capable of competing with the RX 6650 XT.

In China, the Intel Arc A750 limited edition currently only costs 1999 yuan, and the standard version even drops to 1989 yuan.

The Arc A750 of Lanji and ASRock starts at 1999 yuan and 2099 yuan respectively.

Purchase link:Jingdong (1999 yuan)