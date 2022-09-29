Intel officially released four new products of the Arc A series of discrete graphics cards today, including Arc A770 16/8GB, Arc A750, Arc A310, plus the previous Arc A380 and the follow-up Arc A580, and finally the first-generation layout is about to be completed. Arc A770 is the flagship full-blooded version, with 32 Xe cores, a frequency of 2100MHz, 256-bit 16GHz GDDR6 memory, and a power consumption of 225W.

Arc A750 is cut to 32 cores, 2050MHz frequency, other things remain unchanged.

The official opponent is the RTX 3060, which has a slight lead in performance and a lower price, winning with cost-effectiveness.









The Arc 7 series will be sold globally this time, not only in the Chinese mainland market. Intel has also designed a limited edition of the public version. The A750 has a special packaging box customized for the Chinese market, and the model, LOGO logo, decoration, etc. have been changed. A dazzling golden yellow.





























The Arc 7 series will be released from performance evaluation on October 5th, and will be officially launched on October 12th. The price of the A770 in North America starts at US$329, and the price of the National Bank has not been announced yet.