Home Business Intel Arc A770/A750 Official Picture Tour: Gold Shining Exclusive Design in China – Intel Intel
Business

Intel Arc A770/A750 Official Picture Tour: Gold Shining Exclusive Design in China – Intel Intel

by admin
Intel Arc A770/A750 Official Picture Tour: Gold Shining Exclusive Design in China – Intel Intel

Intel officially released four new products of the Arc A series of discrete graphics cards today, including Arc A770 16/8GB, Arc A750, Arc A310, plus the previous Arc A380 and the follow-up Arc A580, and finally the first-generation layout is about to be completed. Arc A770 is the flagship full-blooded version, with 32 Xe cores, a frequency of 2100MHz, 256-bit 16GHz GDDR6 memory, and a power consumption of 225W.

Arc A750 is cut to 32 cores, 2050MHz frequency, other things remain unchanged.

The official opponent is the RTX 3060, which has a slight lead in performance and a lower price, winning with cost-effectiveness.

d5fd9e84606b4cf4a35fd77261dd02f7.jpg

ea5bbf4eba1b469bae660d6e39cc044e.jpg

s_0fa3f649a9814f3b8ca258f275849f53.jpg

The Arc 7 series will be sold globally this time, not only in the Chinese mainland market. Intel has also designed a limited edition of the public version. The A750 has a special packaging box customized for the Chinese market, and the model, LOGO logo, decoration, etc. have been changed. A dazzling golden yellow.b0a3a48603794c969dfc60f5d3504df0.jpg

2f20764b0a274b7ebefb108d0f9d536d.jpg

64febdb9cbef48f48295f4465fddb0d7.jpg
18670d15723d427d974988270358345e.jpg

33deb77c48104ab59ea9beff87f1062a.jpg
723f2779272e4791be2b794d79b38ca9.jpg
97a79535c9d94913842062c2b76c5e9f.jpg

b579a9857d1a416da1f5366fd1f28db6.jpg

2b6b4909b8c8497db5b9efdec5f389f6.jpg

The Arc 7 series will be released from performance evaluation on October 5th, and will be officially launched on October 12th. The price of the A770 in North America starts at US$329, and the price of the National Bank has not been announced yet.

Visit the purchase page:

Intel flagship store

See also  The 300-pound weightlifting girl sleeps on a cardboard bed and claims that it’s no problem sleeping on the ground: netizens feel bad-IT and Sports

You may also like

STAR7, the numbers of the half-year report: growing...

Analyst hired by Musk counts fewer Twitter bots...

Electric cars, the charging infrastructure can become an...

The Imq Group sets sail for the United...

Great Wall Haval H6 DHT-PHEV launched: pure electric...

Ferrari in trouble in Piazza Affari, Morgan Stanley...

From 2399 yuan!Xiaomi Civi 2 JD.com sells trade-in...

Smart working, boom in the North East: 70%...

5 big things in today’s financial markets: Bond...

Italy risk weighs on UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy