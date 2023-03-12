At the beginning of February, Intel launched two special processors i5-13490F and i7-13790F for the Chinese market, with initial prices of 1599 yuan and 2999 yuan respectively.

The i5-13490F was 80 yuan cheaper than the lower-spec i5-13400F at that time, and the price/performance ratio was unbelievable. Now it has dropped to 1449 yuan, a drop of 150 yuan in a month, which is really interesting.

Interestingly,The i5-13400F also dropped to 1449 yuan simultaneously, but this highlights the high cost performance of the i5-13490F.

The i5-13490F configuration has 6P+4E 10 cores and 16 threads, 9.5MB L2 cache, 24MB L3 cache, large core frequency 2.5-4.8GHz, small core frequency 1.8-3.5GHz, basic power consumption 65W, maximum turbo frequency power consumption 148W.

Compared with i5-13400F, its three-level cache is 4MB more, and the acceleration frequency of both large and small cores is 200MHz higher, and everything else is exactly the same.

Compared with the previous generation i5-12490F, it has 4 more small cores, 2MB L2 cache, 4MB L3 cache, the acceleration frequency of the large core is also 200MHz higher (the benchmark is 500MHz lower), and the maximum turbo frequency power consumption is 31W higher.

at the same time,The price of i5-13790F has also dropped by 100 yuan, and now it is 2899 yuan, which is still a bit expensive, while the i7-13700F has dropped 30 yuan to 2819 yuan.

