Intel: Chip factory in Magdeburg should be ten billion euros more expensive

Chip manufacturer Intel had already demanded higher subsidies in February. picture alliance / dpa | Andrei Sokolow

The US company Intel expects drastically higher costs for its planned chip factory in Magdeburg. How the “Handelsblatt” reported, the planned investment sum now amounts to 27 billion euros – ten billion more than at the start of the project. Construction costs play a role, but the group is also planning with newer technologies. Accordingly, Intel had already demanded higher subsidies in February.

The US chip manufacturer Intel is planning significantly higher costs for its plant in Magdeburg. That reported the “Handelsblatt” on Thursday. The investment sum now amounts to 27 billion euros – a whole ten billion euros more than at the start of the project in early 2021.

The reason for this is on the one hand inflation and drastically increased construction costs. In view of these circumstances, it was already foreseeable that the sum originally planned would not be sufficient.

Intel plans with latest technology

However, government circles also say that Intel itself is partly responsible for the cost increases. The US group wants to use more modern technology than originally planned in Magdeburg for the start of the factory, so-called high-NA EUV machines. They should be available from the middle of the decade and are the only technology that makes it possible to produce the most advanced generation of chips for the latest smartphones and computers. Cost point: several hundred million euros per piece.

Accordingly, Intel had already raised the subsidy expectations of the federal government in February. Originally, 6.8 billion euros were planned – now the US group wants a whopping ten billion euros from the federal government. As the “Handelsblatt” reports, the question of subsidies divides the federal government. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Chancellery are willing to make higher investments, but the Ministry of Finance is opposed, according to the “Handelsblatt”. The next talks with Intel are expected to take place in mid-June.

sb