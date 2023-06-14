Home » Intel Could Be Anchor Investor in Arm’s Proposed IPO – WSJ
Business

Intel Could Be Anchor Investor in Arm’s Proposed IPO – WSJ

by admin
Intel Could Be Anchor Investor in Arm’s Proposed IPO – WSJ

Arm, the British chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp, is seeking a strategic investor to back its much-anticipated IPO, Bloomberg reported, possibly in the form of Intel Corp.

Updated June 13, 2023 10:20 CST

Arm Ltd., the U.K. chip designer owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. 9984.TO , is seeking a strategic investor to back its much-anticipated investment, Bloomberg News reported late Monday. IPO, the investor may be Intel Corporation (Intel Corp., INTC).

Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter as reporting that Arm has negotiated with a number of companies, including chip giant Intel, about participating in an IPO, noting that the negotiations are at an early stage and may still break down. Bloomberg said it was unclear how much investment Arm was seeking and on what terms.

According to reports, Arm secretly filed for a U.S. listing in late April, seeking to raise $8 billion to $10 billion, which would make it the largest IPO of the year. A date for the IPO has not yet been set.

Adding an anchor investor could bolster an IPO’s momentum amid a downturn in the public listing market, according to Bloomberg.

See also  California Sues Amazon Over Alleged Violations of Antitrust Laws, Raising Prices, and Suppressing Competition - WSJ

Intel shares rose more than 5 percent on Monday and are up more than 25 percent year-to-date. SoftBank shares jumped 7% in early Tokyo trading on Tuesday and are up 13% so far in 2023.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

