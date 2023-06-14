Intel Could Be Anchor Investor in Arm’s Proposed IPO – WSJ

Arm Ltd., the U.K. chip designer owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. 9984.TO , is seeking a strategic investor to back its much-anticipated investment, Bloomberg News reported late Monday. IPO, the investor may be Intel Corporation (Intel Corp., INTC).

Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter as reporting that Arm has negotiated with a number of companies, including chip giant Intel, about participating in an IPO, noting that the negotiations are at an early stage and may still break down. Bloomberg said it was unclear how much investment Arm was seeking and on what terms.

According to reports, Arm secretly filed for a U.S. listing in late April, seeking to raise $8 billion to $10 billion, which would make it the largest IPO of the year. A date for the IPO has not yet been set.

Adding an anchor investor could bolster an IPO’s momentum amid a downturn in the public listing market, according to Bloomberg.

