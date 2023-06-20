Intel: How countries around the world are vying for the chip giant

Economy Magdeburg deal stands

10 billion for 3000 jobs – How countries around the world are vying for the chip giant

Status: 19.06.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Microchip with Intel logo

The federal government has agreed with Intel to build a state-of-the-art chip site in Magdeburg. In return, the group receives generous subsidies from the federal government. The international competition for the latest computer chips is enormous.

On Monday, the federal government and the US chip manufacturer Intel signed a new declaration of intent for Intel’s planned state-of-the-art wafer manufacturing site in Magdeburg. In it, Intel commits itself to investments of probably more than 30 billion euros for two semiconductor exposure factories.

Series production in the so-called “superfabs” is scheduled to start there four years after the start of construction. With the new factory, Intel would be the first company in Europe to master a new manufacturing process for exposing particularly fine chip structures. The group is obviously planning to rely on the high-NA EUV process from the Dutch machine manufacturer ASML, which is currently only being developed to the point where it is ready for series production.

The agreement includes a subsidy volume of 10 billion euros from the federal government, a good three more than originally negotiated. Thus Intel profits massively from a race of the national states for the newest chip factories. The group is currently collecting subsidies for new production facilities all over the world. Just last week, on Friday, Intel announced that it was planning a factory in Poland.

Around 3,000 jobs are to be created in Magdeburg. According to Intel, several thousand construction workers and specialists from suppliers would also be employed during the construction phase.

With its strategy, the group will compete directly against the successful contract manufacturers Samsung and TSMC. Global manufacturers are currently benefiting massively from the chip boom. In the future, Intel could also offer manufacturing capacity in its factories directly, for example to make Apple’s A-series and M-series chips or to make chips for internet giants that are only intended for their data centers.

Huge chip demand

The current boom in artificial intelligence could play into CEO Pat Gelsinger’s hands: last year analysts warned that demand for complex computer chips could drop. But for the training and application of AI algorithms, precisely such chips, which can only be produced in the latest chip factories, are now required in large numbers.

Chip designer Nvidia, for example, had just secured free capacity at TSMC, and the competition could now go to Intel. The large chip manufacturers’ distrust of Intel alone could be a problem. For example, while TSMC does not design its own chips, Intel could benefit if new chip designs from the competition are manufactured under the eyes of its own engineers. Many a manufacturer may therefore hesitate to entrust its latest blueprints to Intel’s offer – even if the company promises internal isolation.

