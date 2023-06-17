Intel invests 4.6 billion in Poland. Italy remains dry

Intel leaves for Poland to invest 4.6 billion. Italy stands by

Intel, the US microchip giant, has announced the construction of a new plant in Poland for assembly & test (assembly and test) of semiconductors. It’s about a $4.6 billion investment which should create about 2,000 direct jobs and thousands of related jobs, including indirect suppliers and construction contracts.

The design and planning of the facility will begin with immediate effect, once approval has been obtained from the European Commission, according to a statement. Intel’s planned investment in Poland, with its existing wafer manufacturing facility in Leixlip, Ireland, and a planned wafer manufacturing facility in Magdeburg, Germany, will help create the first complete semiconductors in Europe.

Negotiations still ongoing with the Italian government

The plant announced by Intel is different and it does not replace the one that is the subject of open discussions with the Italian government, announced last year but still in the planning stage, specified the US company. Indeed, the planned plant in Poland is similar to the plants of assembly & test that the US giant has already opened in other parts of the world. The one discussed in Italy, as announced, concerns a different process under the phase of back-end of productionand with new and innovative technologies. “Interlocutions are open for a possible expansion of the company’s presence in Italy – Intel said – and we appreciate the Italian government’s commitment to the development of a competitive ecosystem in the microelectronics sector”.

Poland was chosen for several reasons, including its infrastructure, strong talent base and excellent business environment, the company explains. Furthermore, the new site is also well positioned to work with Intel’s planned wafer fabrication site in Germany, and also for the one already existing in Ireland. This proximity will enable close collaboration between production sites and help increase the resilience and economic efficiency of the European semiconductor supply chain. See also Jiangjin Luohuang Lingang Industrial City activates the "red engine" of high-quality development- Correspondent-Hualong.com

strategic sector for the country

The race for semiconductors was one of the topics of the mission to the United States of Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy. The ministry is working on an Italian Chips Act similar to the one already in operation in the US, a sort of national plan for semiconductors and microelectronics. Urso spoke to Only 24 Hours of the Intel plant: “the government has done its homework and is now waiting for the company’s decision”.