Intel: invests €30 billion in chip plant in Germany

Intel and the German government have reached an agreement to increase the scale of the semiconductor manufacturing site in Magdeburg.

The deal calls for Intel to invest more than 30 billion euros to build two state-of-the-art plants in Germany, significantly expanding the company’s manufacturing capacity on the European continent. The deal is subject to the approval of the EU authorities.

Intel’s investments lay the groundwork for the creation of a Europe-wide next-generation chip ecosystem, helping to move the bloc toward its goal of a more resilient semiconductor supply chain.

Germany will cover about a third of the expenditure, contributing around 9.9 billion euros.

Intel also plans to build a new plant in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

