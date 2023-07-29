economy chip maker

Intel surprisingly reports quarterly earnings

The chip manufacturer wants to invest billions in new plants – also in Germany

US semiconductor giant Intel returned to profitability last quarter, even as revenue fell. Good news for investors: The slide in Intel’s PC processor business has slowed.

The US chip manufacturer Intel posted a decline in sales for the sixth consecutive quarter due to weak demand, but was surprisingly in the black. With minus 15 percent to 12.9 billion dollars, the reduction in sales was not quite as large as analysts had feared. Adjusted earnings halved to 13 cents per share, analysts had expected a loss.

For the current quarter, the group predicted sales of between 12.9 and 13.9 billion dollars and earnings per share of 20 cents on Thursday after the US stock market closed. Both are above the previous expectations of market observers.

“Our Q2 results exceeded the upper end of our expectations,” said CEO Pat Gelsinger about the numbers. The figures were also well received on the stock exchange: the shares rose six percent in after-hours trading.

PC market collapsed after the pandemic

The market for PCs, for which Intel mainly produces, collapsed last year after the end of the pandemic because people had stocked up on computers and other electronic devices for home office and pastime. In the meantime, there are indications that the development is approaching the bottom: In the second quarter, the worldwide PC market shrank by only eleven percent compared to 30 percent in each of the two previous quarters. In the corresponding division of Intel, which accounts for a good half of the group’s sales, the drop in sales at twelve percent was also significantly smaller than in the previous quarters.

In the still small foundry division, in which Intel produces chips on behalf of other manufacturers, sales quadrupled in the second quarter. With products for data centers, in which cloud providers such as Microsoft or Alphabet invest heavily, and artificial intelligence (AI), Intel, on the other hand, turned over 15 percent less. “I think it’s fair to say Intel is fighting for relevance in artificial intelligence,” Jenny Hardy, fund manager at GP Bullhound, commented on the numbers.

Nevertheless, Gelsinger wants to get involved in this market, which is dominated by rival Nvidia: “We are well positioned to benefit from the significant growth in AI,” said the CEO, who recently announced billions in investments in new plants.

Experts expect growth

Around a month ago, Intel sealed the construction of a new chip factory in Magdeburg, which would cost more than 30 billion euros. The group intends to invest roughly the same amount in two other plants in Israel and Poland. Due to the unbroken demand and lavish subsidies from numerous countries, experts expect continued growth in the industry.

