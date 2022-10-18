A few days ago, Intel launched a new generation of NUC mini machine codenamed “Serpent Canyon”, equipped with 12th generation Core i7-12700H processor, Arc A770M discrete graphics card, about 2.5 liters in volume, and the price is as high as 10,999 yuan. Some foreign media got the evaluation kit of Viper Canyon, and were surprised to find that its packaging box was actually in the shape of a foreigner’s coffin, which was really elusive.

Of course, this is just the special packaging for the evaluation sample, the retail version is an honest square box.

After opening the left and right sides of this weird box, you can see the body of the Viper Canyon NUC, and at the same timeComes with upright stand, 330W power supply, and replacement side panels with skull or viper graphics, with built-in LED lighting.

Foreign media found that the actual frequency of Arc A770M is between 1.7-2.0GHz, which is much higher than the 1.65GHz specified in the specification.

With the support of XeSS and seemingly, it can run games smoothly in 2K medium and high quality, and even run some 4K games.

The 3DMark Time Spy test graphics score is 10777 points,63% higher than RTX 2060.