Intelligent Fuyao Starship pilots Xpeng X9 launched starting from 359,800 yuan-Mobile Finance Industry

Xpeng Motors Launches Intelligent Fuyao Starship Pilot X9 Starting at 359,800 Yuan

Xpeng Motors has kicked off the new year with the launch of its flagship model, the Xpeng X9, which is the first large seven-seater model to break the boundaries of MPV. The Xpeng X9 is available in four configuration models, with prices ranging from 359,800 yuan to 419,800 yuan. The company has announced that deliveries will begin this month.

The Xpeng X9 is positioned as a super-smart, seven-seater vehicle that can be transformed into a super-large four-seater SUV with just one click. The flagship model has achieved comprehensive innovation, from product design to smart driving technology, and is aimed at providing a top-level driving experience for future family travel.

The Xpeng X9 comes equipped with over 200 technological and comfortable configurations, including rear-wheel steering, dual-chamber air suspension, refrigerator, color TV, sofa, central air-conditioning, and 23 speakers, all of which are standard features. This aims to reduce the difficulty of user selection while providing a more practical and cost-effective product.

In addition to the standard configurations, Xpeng X9 also offers a New Year gift for buyers, with car purchase rights worth up to 56,000 yuan, including lifetime worry-free, exclusive benefits, and delivery gift boxes.

The flagship model is powered by the SEPA2.0 Fuyao technology architecture, which completely subverts the past market stereotypes of MPV models in terms of intelligence, space, driving control, and safety. The Xpeng X9 offers XNGP full-scenario intelligent assisted driving system and XOS Dimensity intelligent cockpit system, making it a market leader in the segment.

In terms of space, the Xpeng X9 offers a leading interior area of 7.7m2, making it suitable for various family travel scenarios. The vehicle also boasts high-level safety features, including a 2000MPa cage body and a nineteen-pass ring safety design.

The Xpeng X9 has been well-received by the financial community, with Xpeng Motors achieving positive sales growth for 11 consecutive months in 2023. The launch of the Xpeng X9 is expected to further promote the company’s continuous brand improvement and lead the advancement of new energy products in the market.

