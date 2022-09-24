In recent years, Intel’s single-core performance has been very strong. Zen3’s Ryzen 5000 series has just caught up with the 11th-generation Core, and the new architecture’s 12th and 13th-generation Cores are running all the way. Zen4’s Ryzen 7000 series is also hopeless.

In addition to adding 8 small cores to 24 cores, the latest flagship i9-13900K has a maximum acceleration frequency of 5.8GHz, which is 300MHz higher than the Ashes version of the i9-12900KS.

PassMark has included four test scores of the i9-13900K, with an average single-core running score of 4833, 9.5% ahead of the i9-12900KS, setting a new record again.

The i7-13700 (without K) is also very fierce, with a single core running out of 4347 points, second only to the i9-12900KS, which has surpassed the i9-12900K/KF, and the i7-13700K is bound to be even more fierce.

In addition, the i5-13500 also exceeded 4000 points, which is basically the same grade as the i7-12700K/KF.

The frequency of the Ryzen 7000 series is not low. The Ryzen 9 7950X can accelerate to 5.7GHz by default, and it can reach 5.85GHz in the extreme case, but from the current situation, the single-core performance is still inferior to the 13th generation Core.

In terms of multi-core performance, the i9-13900K scored 54433 points, which is about 18.7% higher than the 16-core Ryzen 9 5950Xit depends on whether the Ryzen 9 7950X can recover the situation.