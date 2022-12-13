AMD’s AM4 interface adheres to the five-generation CPU architecture, four manufacturing processes, more than 125 processors and more than 500 processor models. The cumulative global delivery of more than 70 million units, the new AM5 interface official also promises that it will also have a long life.

Intel is different here. Basically, two or three generations will change the interface, even if it does not seem to be necessary in many cases.

The current 12th/13th generation Cores are all LGA1700 interfaces, also known as Socket V, and the next Meteor Lake 14th generation Cores have long been rumored to be replaced by the new LGA1851, also known as Socket V1.

According to the hidden information in Intel’s official website documents,It has now been confirmed that the 14th generation Core will indeed use the LGA1851 interface.

According to leaked information,The length and width of the new interface of LGA1851 are still 45 x 37.5 mm, which is exactly the same as the current LGA1700(It can also be seen that there is not much change from V to V1), and the pitch of the pins is also maintained at 0.8mm, but the height from the motherboard to the heat dissipation top cover is slightly increased from 6.73-7.4mm to 6.83-7.49mm.

Of course, the same size means that the cooler can remain compatible and continue to be used.

If you have to find a positive reason for changing the interface, then only the 14th generation Core will introduce a small chip package, resulting in a very large change in the internal layout.

Whether the subsequent Arrow Lake 15th-generation Core will continue the LGA1851 is not clear in the leaked document, but there is no reason why not to do so, otherwise a generation of one interface would be too frustrating.

In addition, according to the previously leaked roadmap, Intel will release an upgraded version of the 13th-generation Core at the beginning of the third quarter of next year, covering the entire desktop market. However, at least next year, the 14th-generation Core will not be seen on the desktop, and there are even rumors that the 14th-generation Core will not be available at all. There will be no desktop version.

Now that the new interface has been hammered, it means that the 14th generation Core desktop version will probably have to wait until 2024.