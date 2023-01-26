Home Business Intel’s Q4 revenue in 2022 is $14.04 billion and the market is expected to be $14.513 billion | Intel_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Intel's Q4 revenue in 2022 is $14.04 billion and the market is expected to be $14.513 billion

Intel's Q4 revenue in 2022 is $14.04 billion and the market is expected to be $14.513 billion

Intel’s 2022 Q4 revenue is US$14.04 billion, market expectations are US$14.513 billion, and US$20.5 billion in the same period last year; adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter are US$0.10, an estimated US$0.19; the adjusted gross profit margin in the first quarter is expected to be 39%, and the estimated It is estimated that the adjusted loss per share in the first quarter will be US$0.15, and the estimated net profit per share will be US$0.25; the adjusted revenue in the first quarter is expected to be US$10.5 billion to US$11.5 billion.

