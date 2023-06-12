Intensive local planning has been introduced to compete for the hydrogen energy track in many places_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

Against the backdrop of accelerated energy transformation and the goal of “dual carbon”, the development of clean and low-carbon hydrogen energy has attracted much attention. In recent years, many places in my country have actively seized the hydrogen energy development track, a number of industrial clusters have sprung up, and the application fields have continued to expand.

Experts said that all localities should strengthen coordinated development, focus on breaking through the technological bottlenecks of the hydrogen energy industry, form a multi-application ecology of hydrogen energy, expand application scenarios according to local conditions, and promote industrial upgrading.

Intensive local planning

Recently, the “Implementation Plan for Promoting High-quality Energy Development in Guangdong Province (2023-2025)” was released, proposing to accelerate the cultivation of the entire industrial chain from hydrogen production, storage and transportation, fuel cell stacks to key components and power system integration, and more Increase the supply capacity of hydrogen through channels, moderately advance the construction of hydrogen storage, transportation and infrastructure, and use the first-mover advantage of the low-temperature hydrogen fuel cell industry to create a trillion-dollar new energy industry cluster.

In March last year, the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments issued the “Mid- and Long-Term Plan for the Development of Hydrogen Energy Industry”, which clearly stated that hydrogen energy is a strategic emerging industry and a key development direction for future industries. At present, most provinces have included hydrogen energy in their local “14th Five-Year Plan” development plan.

Focusing on the development goal of building a national hydrogen energy industry demonstration base, Shandong Province has defined in the “Shandong Province Hydrogen Energy Industry Mid- and Long-term Development Plan (2020-2030)” that “construct two highlands, lay out two clusters, and cultivate and strengthen Shandong Hydrogen. Economic Belt (Qingdao-Weifang-Zibo-Jinan-Liaocheng-Jining)” development layout.

Hydrogen-powered buses have been running on highways in Shanghai’s Jiading, Fengxian, Jinshan, and Lingang areas; Shanghai’s largest hydrogen refueling station with a hydrogen supply capacity of 70 MPa has recently completed its structural capping and is expected to be completed in the second half of this year… Last May , Shanghai officially issued a mid-to-long-term plan for the development of the hydrogen energy industry, proposing that the industry scale would exceed 100 billion yuan within three years.

Tianjin is actively improving the new energy industry chain, and has initially formed the industrial chain layout of hydrogen production, storage and transportation, fuel cell core components and demonstration applications. Zhao Yue, chairman of Lingang Marine Group, introduced that in March, Tianjin Lingang Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. launched the transformation and upgrading of the intelligent equipment park to promote the comprehensive transformation of Tianjin Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Industrial Park. The newly established Lingang Marine Group is precisely to focus on the layout of the hydrogen energy industry and promote the construction of the “Tianjin Hydrogen Energy Industry Demonstration Zone Project”.

Application scenarios are becoming more and more abundant

In terms of demonstration applications, my country has carried out demonstration applications in typical scenarios of hydrogen energy, initially opening up the entire industrial chain of hydrogen energy “production-storage-transportation-use”.

Guangdong is a major province for the development of the hydrogen energy industry in China. It has gathered more than 400 hydrogen energy enterprises, with an industrial output value of over 10 billion yuan. The enterprises cover the entire hydrogen energy industry chain, and the industrial cluster effect is remarkable. The fuel cell vehicle industry is at the domestic leading level. At present, Guangzhou, Foshan, Shenzhen, Yunfu, Dongguan and other cities are constantly refining their “hydrogen” skills and expanding their industries.

The hydrogen refueling station is an intermediate link connecting the upstream and downstream of the hydrogen energy industry and plays an important pivotal role. Shandong has formulated and issued standards to comprehensively regulate the construction of hydrogen refueling stations. By the end of last year, a total of 30 hydrogen refueling stations had been built. Mei Junfeng, assistant general manager of Shandong Hi-Speed ​​Service Development Group Co., Ltd., said, “During the ’14th Five-Year Plan’ period, Shandong Hi-Speed ​​Group plans to deploy 6 hydrogen refueling stations on Qingyin Expressway, and 2 ‘oil, gas and hydrogen’ stations on the Jinan-Qingdao Middle Line. Comprehensive station, and strive to build a benchmark project in the field of hydrogen energy application in the country.”

On May 20, Tianjin Port Group released the world‘s first hydrogen-electric hybrid artificial intelligence transport robot independently developed and manufactured. The battery life is further increased by the hydrogen fuel engine, and the running time of the robot can reach 13 hours, which is more than 25% higher than that of the pure electric artificial intelligence transport robot.

At present, Shanghai has formed industrial clusters in hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and commercial use, and continues to explore innovative hydrogen energy application scenarios.

Guan Qingping, a member of the Party Committee of Shanghai International Automobile City (Group) Co., Ltd., introduced that the Automobile City pays close attention to the development of hydrogen energy industry and fuel cell technology, and will strive for it in the fields of express delivery, fresh food cold chain, auto parts transportation, and waste sanitation. More demonstration operations tasks.

Accelerate the breakthrough of technical constraints

At present, my country’s hydrogen energy industry is still in the early stage of development, facing challenges such as high cost, weak innovation ability, and low level of technical equipment.

Lin Junfeng, president of Foshan Hydrogen Energy Industry Association, said that Foshan has been relatively successful in the downstream application of hydrogen energy, but there are still problems of high hydrogen production and transportation costs.

Lu Chihua, deputy director of Foshan Xianhu Laboratory, introduced that the concept of ammonia-hydrogen fusion new energy in Xianhu Laboratory will help solve the problems of high safety, low cost, cross-regional storage and transportation of hydrogen energy, and the mismatch between supply and demand of hydrogen sources.

“Scientific research and financial investment should be increased, costs should be reduced, and large-scale applications should be promoted.” Yin Haitao, a professor at the Antai College of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said that research and development of renewable energy hydrogen production technology and business model breakthroughs in distributed hydrogen energy utilization should be increased.

“Hydrogen energy is playing an increasingly important role.” Wan Gang, chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, said at the 2023 World Hydrogen Energy Technology Conference that it is necessary to improve the top-level design and policy construction of the hydrogen energy and fuel cell industry, and to contribute to the development of the hydrogen energy industry. It provides the foundation for project construction and management in the process, and prepares for large-scale application to support the efficient and rapid development of the industry.

