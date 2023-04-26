Inter, Dimarco extends Juventus. Allegri: “Fall asleep in the first half”

Juventus, Allegri, “first half fall asleep, now recharge”

“We did a first half, especially the first quarter of an hour, asleep. We conceded goals, then overall we played a good game, but we shot very little on goal. It’s difficult against Inter because it’s a physical team, so we went out, we weren’t able to reach the final.” the words of Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the second leg of the Italian Cup between Inter and Juventus. By virtue of the 1-0 signed by Dimarco’s goal, after the 1-1 accrued in the first leg, nerazzurri in the final and bianconeri eliminated from the competition. “Now we need to recharge our energy because of the last 5 league games we have lost 4, now we have also lost in the Italian Cup – underlines the coach – We have the semi-final of the Europa League, we need to roll up our sleeves, start working again tomorrow with more malice, because in any case we have third place to defend, we have Lazio two points away and we need to keep Roma and Milan away ”, concludes Allegri.

Inter, Inzaghi, “Deserved Italian Cup Final, let’s enjoy the evening”

“It was a great game, fair and intense until the end. We deserved the final over the two games, we are very happy because we wanted to go back to Rome and we will be back. We have 10 games from here to the end, let’s hope there’s one more. Let’s enjoy the evening, good guys because playing at these paces isn’t easy”, explains a happy Simone Inzaghi after the success in the second leg of the Coppa Italia against Juventus. Dimarco’s 1-0 draw at San Siro sent the Nerazzurri to the final, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. “The boys were very good, they played a great match. We have never lost a meter against a high quality team, always remaining united – underlines the Nerazzurri coach – We lowered ourselves as a real team but we also took them high, even those who entered did well. I bring myself excellent sensations. Lautaro and Barella? They are very important players with very high physical and technical qualities. But it would be simplistic to talk about the players, right now apart from Skriniar I have the whole squad available. For four months I was without Lukaku and Brozovic who we know how important they are”, concludes Inzaghi.

Inter, Dimarco, “we want to get some satisfaction”

“We had a great match, we got what we wanted with a good win. Now, however, we must immediately think again about the championship, because a difficult match awaits us on Sunday. If we continue like this we will take away some satisfactions, I am part of a group of good guys, who fight in every game and who prove what he’s worth”. the words of Federico Dimarco at the end of the second leg of the Italian Cup between Inter and Juventus. The Nerazzurri player was the match winner of the match at San Siro, which finished 1-0.

Coppa Italia: Inter in the final, Dimarco extends Juventus 1-0

Inter are the first finalists in the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2023: after a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Allianz Stadium, a goal from Dimarco was enough for the Nerazzurri to eliminate Juventus and win the pass for the last act of the event. The return of the face-off between the teams of Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri ends 1-0 at San Siro: it will therefore be the former Lazio coach who will go to play on 24 May, in ‘his’ old stadium, the possibility of raise to the sky the second consecutive Italian Cup against the winner of the other challenge between Fiorentina and Cremonese. Not even three laps of the hands went by from the kick-off and the nerazzurri built up the first big chance: Barella crossed in the centre, Lautaro didn’t touch, then Dzeko put out just a little by hitting casually after a deflection by Bremer. At the quarter of an hour however, always the ball comes out of Barella’s foot which leads Dimarco to score Inter’s advantage, with a delicate left-handed touch that surprises Perin for the 1-0. The bianconeri struggled to react and create noteworthy chances, making themselves dangerously visible only in the 34th minute, when Kostic attempted a sudden right-footed shot from outside carefully blocked by Onana. At the beginning of the second half, the possible doubling of Inter made by Dzeko was canceled, caught in an offside position after a pass from the back, then in the 73rd minute it was Perin who denied Mkhitaryan personal joy, good at coordinating with his right foot after a free-kick by Dimarco rejected by the barrier. In the final, Juventus desperately tried to go in search of an equaliser, but not even a dangerous shot came from Onana’s side. At the triple whistle, Inter celebrates, now waiting for the last opponent.

