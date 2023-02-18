Inter for sale? Here’s how things stand

I Inter fans are again in fibrillation: the Beneamata would be on sale. The news could be positive or negative depending on your point of view. Positive: why the holding Suning, owned by the Zhang family, has accumulated such a monstrous debt that it has been forced to abandon the football business at home. Not only that: with the request of Communist Party of China to reduce overseas non-strategic investmentsall those who held shares in sports teams were forced to switch to the “survival“, that is to let the teams live only through self-financing. Finally, nIn 2021 a three-year loan was signed with Oaktree Capital for 275 million which provides for a 12% interest rate to be paid in full in June 2024. If Suning does not find the money to settle its position, Inter will pass directly into the hands of the US fund, a bit like what happened to Milan with the fund Elliott.

But the news can also be negative. Because since their entry into the share capital in 2016, the Zhangs have made investments of over 700 million euros, even if the accounts have deteriorated considerably especially due to the pandemic. They have won a Scudetto (in 2020 with Antonio Conte), two Italian Cups and two Super Cups. In short, an overall positive balance after the dark years of the post-Triplete. If anything, we should think about how the money was spent. The sale of Lukaku, an authentic masterpiece if one thinks of the surrender of the Belgian to both Chelsea and Inter this year, yielded 110 million which were partly reinvested to buy Correa (always injured) and partly placed in the club’s coffers. The handling of the Skriniar case was also not perfect – for the player they had been offered 50 million this summer, they preferred to refuse and now the Slovak will say goodbye to Inter on a free transfer.

In any case, there is talk of a possible transfer of the club. But at what amount? Given that circles close to the club report to Affaritaliani.it that there is no particular evidence of these intentions, the axiom is simple: if Milan have been valued around 1.2 billion euros, you can’t deviate much from that valuation. But also given the debt accumulated with Oaktree, it’s easy to think that, if necessary, it should go below one billion. Also because the stadium is still unknown. As recently as yesterday, the mayor of Milan Sala announced that he wants to keep the Meazza “in life”. Will it be the home of both teams from the capital? Only from Inter? It is around these matches that we are trying to understand the overall rating of the club. And if a buyer were to come forward, one can only hope that it is a wealthy Arab (as in the case of City, PSG or Newcastle) or of a munificent American as in the case of the Chelsea.

Subscribe to the newsletter

