Inter in Rozzano, Milan in San Donato: closer bond and farewell to San Siro

The news had been circulating for some time but now there is official confirmation: Inter are aiming to build the new stadium in the Municipality of Rozzano in an area of ​​250/300 thousand square meters owned by Bastogi and Brioschi Real Estate Development of the Cabassi family in the area South of the Lombard capital. The two listed companies gave the news with an official press release. The acceleration is due to the fact that soon the Municipality of Milan should make the “historic” restriction on the second ring official. It will be a “light” constraint, but in any case it would make the possibility of carrying forward the project for the new San Siro impracticable, with the demolition of the current facility. Which is why Milan is also tightening the times for the San Donato area.

The exclusive for Inter

From a technical point of view, the company Infrafin (a company entirely owned by Camabo, whose share capital is held by Bastogi for 51% and by Brioschi for the remaining 49%) has granted FC Internazionale Milano SpA «an exclusive right until 30 April 2024, aimed at verifying the possibility of building a stadium and some ancillary functions within the area owned by Infrafin in the Municipality of Rozzano». In the coming months, therefore, the Nerazzurri will carry out due diligence on the land and a feasibility study. By the end of the year, the municipality of Rozzano should then approve the variant to the Territorial Government Plan to allow for the completion of the bureaucratic process in “non-biblical” times.

The area of ​​interest is located less than a kilometer from the Forum and is well connected. However, the presence of the Assago shopping center and other commercial structures will limit the possibility of carrying out other ancillary works of this type. However, president Steven Zhang’s Inter intend to evaluate the possibility of building other sports-related works or other works connected to the club’s activities (such as a museum). The stadium should have a capacity similar to that of San Siro (around 70,000 seats), which is expected to cost between 450 and 500 million considering the current prices of materials.

Milan’s move

Given the situation, the Rossoneri management is intensifying discussions with the officials of the Municipality of San Donato. A few weeks ago a company was acquired SportLifeCity, owner of the San Francesco area, the one on which they would like to build the new facility, which already has the rights to build an arena. Obviously, the volumes and concessions relating to the Rossoneri project (which includes the stadium, but also commercial and sports services) should be significantly expanded. And this is what is being discussed in these hours to understand if there are urban and physiological constraints that could limit the development of Jerry Cardinale’s plan. By the end of the year, in any case, the inter-administrative machine could be started up, which even in the Rossoneri’s house they hope will be much faster than the “Milanese” experience.

