The private equity fund Investcorp reopens the Inter dossier, an operation on which the Bahraini financial group allegedly worked according to rumors until last December. According to financial sources, Investcorp (which when contacted did not want to comment on the indiscretion) would be examining entry into the Nerazzurri club, owned by the Zhang family and would be trying to form a consortium of investors, probably also players from Bahrain.

Since last November…