Inter, the Finnish Zilliacus interested in taking over the club

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus he is evaluating the possibility of making an offer to take over Inter in a context of growing interest in the club from international investors, also fueled by the imminent Champions League final. On 10 June Inter will face Manchester City in the most important match in European football. This is the first Champions League final for the Milanese team since the Chinese group Suning Holdings took control of the club in 2016.

Outside the green rectangle, Goldman Sachs e Rainewho handled the sale of Chelsea last year, have been in contact with several parties interested in investing in the Nerazzurri club, two sources told Reuters.

Zilliacus wanted Manchester United

Former Nokia executive Zilliacus is among the possible suitors, according to the two sources, who asked to remain anonymous as the talks are confidential. This year Zilliacus has emerged as a possible buyer of the Manchester United but he dropped out of the race. Two people familiar with the situation added that the advisers were likely to set a deadline for submitting a latest round of offers for Inter Milan in the next four weeks, while another source said a deal could be finalized later in the week. ‘summer.

However, Suning has denied that negotiations are underway for the transfer of the Nerazzurri club. “There is no sales process,” a Suning Holdings Group media representative said. Inter president Steven Zhang said last year the shareholder remains committed to supporting the club in the long term.

Loan of 275 million euros maturing

Inter, in whose squad the Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez stands out, was hit hard by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, recording a loss of 140 million euros in the 2021-22 financial year. To give relief to the club’s coffers after the pandemic, Suning obtained a loan of 275 million euros from Oaktree Capital Managementwhich will expire next year.

Zilliacus was looking to buy Manchester United through its holding company, XXI Century Capital, before pulling out of the race in April. According to one of the sources, Zilliacus needs an equity partner to proceed with a possible offer for Inter, which he cannot afford on his own.

Last month XXI Century announced it was in talks with several large US, Asian and Middle Eastern institutional investors and family offices to raise funds and invest in European football. The US investment company RedBird Capital Partners concluded a €1.2bn deal last year to buy AC Milan, who share the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan with the Nerazzurri.

Both teams would like to build a new stadium to take the place of San Siro, but there has been no progress on this.