Interactive Brokers, Is It Worth It? Commissions, Opinions and Operation

I have already told you several times about trading online, a high-risk alternative for your investments. We know how important it is to use prudence and have an adequate platform to operate on the financial markets.

That’s why today they offer you the analysis of Interactive Brokersone of the most popular and important brokers in the world, which for years has been offering online accounts and sophisticated platforms for trading at a professional level.

IBKR it is mainly aimed at experienced and very active traders, therefore it is not recommended to open an account for those who are very beginners. If what interests you is really an advanced service then continue reading the complete guide.

Due parole su Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Group it was founded 46 years ago; over time it has grown into a leading trading firm with consolidated capital of over $12.2 billion.

The financial intermediation activity extends over 150 markets worldwide: the head office is in Greenwich, Connecticut, other offices are located in Switzerland, Canada, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Australia, Hungary, Russia, Japan, India , China and Estonia.

IBKR is a DMA broker that gives you direct access to the markets, i.e. it allows you to send orders directly to the stock exchange book. The platforms are aimed at institutional and professional traders, giving them direct access to a wide range of tradable products: shares, options, futures, forex, fixed income securities, CFDs and funds on a global scale.

IBKR is naturally regulated by major agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission e la Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

You can rest assured, it is NOT a scam!

It is clear that I am not wasting my (and your) time reviewing a scam site or a semi-unknown and opaque operator.

IBKR is a broker authorized by CONSOB to carry out purchase and sale orders and to carry out custody and administration services of financial instruments on behalf of Italian clients.

The service is professional, technologically advanced and makes use of the latest computer security measures to secure traders’ transactions. Client funds are kept separate from the broker’s assets and cannot be attacked by creditors. In addition, each client’s account is insured by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation of the USA.

In other words, you have the opportunity to operate with a leading broker. But don’t let your guard down because online trading is never a walk.

What services does it offer

Interactive Brokers gives you access to over 200 global markets in 31 countries and in 26 currencies; is able to satisfy even the particularly demanding traders with an array of cutting-edge platforms and tools.

It allows you to invest in stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, CFDs, funds (even ETFs) and much more, all through one single integrated account which can also perform banking functions: pay salaries, accrue interest, ask for loans, make payments with the combined card, etc. The account can be individual or jointly owned by up to 2 people.

IBKR services are generally intended for regular and professional traders, therefore upon enrollment you must demonstrate that you have a good to high knowledge of tradable products and that you meet the minimum age requirements: 21 to open a margin account and 18 years for a cash account.

You can open the account even with less than $10,000 and for the first few months you won’t be forced to have any type of operation.

Platforms for trading

Interactive Brokers has developed advanced technologies over time to help professional traders gain a real competitive advantage.

You’ll find them available for desktop, mobile, and browsers. All integrated trading tools are free and allow you to scan the market for opportunities, analyze results, manage your account and improve your decision-making processes.

IBKR GlobalTrader is a platform designed to trade global stocks, options, ETFs, mutual funds, and cryptocurrencies. It can be used from your smartphone and allows you to trade over 90 stock markets from all over the world. You can get started by opening your account and trading in minutes.

Trader Workstation (TWS) is the basic and complete platform for trading with IBKR, it is a desktop computer software also available in a demo version for simulated trading without using real money.

In mobile version there is the app IBKR Mobile for iOS and Android devices with which you can trade and manage your account comfortably from your smartphone. You can find it for download in the Google Play and Apple stores.

IBKR FIRE instead it is an easy-to-use Excel API, designed to create customized and automated trading applications for any part of the process. It is used to integrate trading into existing applications and front-ends, and to develop commercial trading software.

Advanced training

Even the most experienced traders need to keep up to date, which is why IBKR has created an education section, the Traders Academy, intended for financial professionals, investors, teachers and students.

The educational material found on the site is actually very varied and accessible to all traders, essentially consisting of free lessons, videos, quizzes and webinars accessible from your home computer. The contents concern the world of trading in general but above all the use of the TWS platform and other applications in particular.

Two investment plans

Interactive Brokers allows you to choose between two different investment plans, which we will now quickly analyze:

IBK Lite: this is the plan that provides retail clients with $0 commissions on US listed stocks and ETF trades. It allows you to invest in shares and ETFs listed on the US stock exchange without commission, and at a fixed price instead for other shares and ETFs.

this is the plan that provides retail clients with $0 commissions on US listed stocks and ETF trades. It allows you to invest in shares and ETFs listed on the US stock exchange without commission, and at a fixed price instead for other shares and ETFs. IBK Pro: instead, it is the plan designed for sophisticated investors and active traders. It offers fixed or staggered prices for US stocks and ETFs, for other stocks and ETFs as well as options and futures.

For further details, I always advise you to consult the official website, so as to have a 360-degree overview of all the commissions.

Costs and fees

What are the costs involved in trading at IBKR?

Interactive Brokers applies digressive commissions depending on the increase in volumes traded, to which must be added the compensation tariffs and those applied by the financial markets and regulatory bodies.

Then there are some fixed fees which provide for the charge of a small amount for each security traded or a fixed percentage calculated on the basis of the value of the transaction.

For example, on stocks, ETFs and warrants, ramped commissions start at a high of $0.0035 on US exchanges, and drop to a low of $0.0005 based on monthly volumes traded.

On the Canadian stock exchange, the degressive commission starts at CAD 0.008 and drops to CAD 0.003 again based on monthly volumes. Commissions on the European markets vary from a maximum of 0.050% to a minimum of 0.015% of the value of the transaction.

Fixed fees on the US and Canadian exchanges are USD 0.005 and CAD 0.01 respectively per traded security, in the case of stocks, ETFs and warrants.

The fixed commission on Italian shares and funds instead corresponds to 0.05% of the value of the transaction with a minimum per order of 1,25 EUR.

To get a complete picture of the costs, I advise you to look carefully at the broker’s website, since you will find a lot of information that it would also be difficult to report all here.

Tax management

IBKR operates in Italy as a withholding agent therefore you will have to personally take care of declaring the capital gains obtained from the trading activity.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Interactive Brokers

We come to the end of the broker review, it pays to trade with IBKR?

Yes and no, in the sense that it depends on your level of experience with trading. We have seen that it is one of the best brokers in the world but its services are mainly aimed at professional traders.

Let’s say that it’s not exactly one of the ideal brokers to get started on the subject, although it does offer platforms for all tastes and features demo accounts for practice.

In my opinion there are platforms that are more suitable for those who have to start from scratch, but I also advise against them for those who see this activity as a filler, a small part of their investment portfolio, and do not intend to dedicate themselves to it on a professional level.

The opposite is true if your business and experience go well beyond the average of the casual traders circulating online. Then IBKR it is certainly a first choice for the number of assets and markets offered, for experience in the sector and for the quality of the platforms and tools developed.

As far as commissions are concerned, the broker can be very convenient or very expensive compared to the average, depending on the product and the target market.

Compare Interactive Brokers to other trading platforms

Conclusions

For an informed choice, the comparison between this service and its competitors cannot be missing, you can read the reviews I have written and collected in the section Trading Online di Affari Miei or take advantage of the opinions found on the web.

That said, if you’ve been following me for a long time, you’ll know that to invest with common sense (regardless of the medium used) you need to have a plan, a strategy and knowledge acquired through training. This is why I suggest you start from my guides for investing:

Good luck and see you soon!

