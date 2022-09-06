On September 6, the international leadingBrand strategy management consulting firm Interbrandslightly officially released2022 China‘s Best Brand List“. The list shows that the total value of the listed brands in 2022 will reach 3,295.02 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.8%. Tencent, Alibaba, and China Construction Bank ranked the top three in the list, and Haier’s brand value continued to improve, ranking first in the industry.





Since 2002, Interbrand has been committed to creating and managing brand value for outstanding local and international brands in the Chinese market, providing strategic advice for the brand development of Chinese companies from a professional perspective, and its analytical methodology is recognized as having special strategic management value tool. In 2022, Interbrand will continue to adhere to the evaluation index system including the three key dimensions of brand financial analysis, brand power and brand strength. directional guidance.

Insights from the list found that today, brand competition is entering the second half full of variables, and brands are no longer limited to traditional competitions among the same industry. Faced with this trend, each brand is also breaking traditional boundaries, focusing on “people”. ”, extending the commercial tentacles to other fields. Gu Bo, Chairman of Omnicom Brand Consulting Group and Interbrand China, said that companies need to get rid of the traditional “category” and “industry” thinking constraints, constantly subvert themselves and reshape the market ecology, and capture the imagination of future users. For example, among the brands listed in this list, Haier, Huawei, Xiaomi and other brands have created a new scene ecology around people’s “home life” needs, providing a smarter and more convenient life experience, and then competing on the same field.

In fact, as early as 2018, Haier proposed the concept of “ecological brand” and officially entered the ecological brand strategy stage the following year. By creating a three-level brand system of high-end brand, scene brand and ecological brand, Haier realizes the upgrade from product to scene and ecology, and meets the constantly iterative user needs with ecological co-creation. At the same time, Haier aggregates ecological resources and exerts ecological synergy to assist the digital transformation and upgrading of thousands of industries, relieve difficulties for industrial enterprises, and contribute to economic development in uncertain times.

On the user side, Haier launched the world‘s first scene brand Tri-wing Bird to customize smart home scene solutions for users. Its platform has linked more than 20,000 professional designers, 30,000 home appliance customers, 1,000 home improvement companies and home ecological brands, and 14,000 The complete set of service butlers brings users an upgrade of the whole process from service to decoration, breaking the traditional model of “separate management” in the industry, and promoting the growth of various industries.

On the industrial side, Haier launched the Kaos Industrial Internet platform in 2017, and “co-construction by large enterprises and sharing by small enterprises” has become its core label. Today, the platform has provided digital transformation services for more than 80,000 enterprises. For example, Luzhong Refractories, a traditional high-energy-consumption enterprise, each kiln production line needs to use about 5,000 cubic meters of gas per day. By applying the smart kiln cloud factory solution provided by Kaos, 4 kiln production lines have been upgraded to fully automated control kilns Furnace, the overall production line saves more than 15% of natural gas.

The continuous recognition of the international authoritative brand list reflects the continuous exploration efforts of Haier and many Chinese brands. Facing the new trend of the times and the needs of users, Haier, as a representative of constantly innovative Chinese brands, exports a new paradigm of ecological brand to the world, and explores the emerging road of brand transformation and upgrading in the Internet of Things era, which will drive more Chinese brands to break the traditional boundaries. Realize value upgrading through co-creation and win-win, and demonstrate China‘s power on the international stage.



