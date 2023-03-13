Home Business Interest effect hits Silicon Valley Bank – but not German banks
Business

Interest effect hits Silicon Valley Bank – but not German banks

by admin
Interest effect hits Silicon Valley Bank – but not German banks

no On the one hand, Silicon Valley Bank’s problems are unique, as they are related to its special role as a start-up financier. “The risk of such a business model is very high,” says expert Brühl. Because many of the young companies are not yet making any money and are therefore more likely than established companies to run into problems when sources of money dry up. “That’s why most other banks don’t finance start-ups,” says Brühl.

On the other hand, the problems of the Silicon Valley Bank are a reminder that the sharp rise in interest rates is not only positive for financial institutions. Apparently, this actually trivial finding surprised a number of investors: in the past few months, they have bought large numbers of bank stocks because rising interest rates will lead to higher income for banks in the medium and long term. However, they had ignored short-term problems in their spending spree – and now want to part with bank stocks all the more quickly.

In addition, the problems at the Silicon Valley Bank could be an indicator of a deteriorating US economy that would affect all banks. Difficulties in the start-up sector could weigh on the American economy, which could lead to more bankruptcies in other sectors as well.

See also  In the first 11 months of this year, the total revenue of China's logistics industry was 11.4 trillion yuan, and the logistics supply guarantee was basically stable.

You may also like

Pre-sale of Geely Galaxy L7 equipped with Raytheon...

Debt brake: “Germany is not mentally prepared for...

Silicon Valley Bank sold to HSBC for £1....

Silicon Valley bank bust: Banks fight back against...

Discover the Safest and Most Convenient!

Dong Mingzhu: I have been hospitalized for 12...

Politics – NRW school minister does not travel...

a magazine at the service of the international...

Stock at a low – Credit Suisse shareholders...

Pd, Schlein starts ‘soft’. All the names of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy