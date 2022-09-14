【Macro News】

1. The U.S. dollar index rose 1.5% to 109.85 points, recording its largest one-day percentage gain since March 2020, but still below the 20-year high of 110.79 points hit last week. After the release of the inflation data, the index rose from a decline.

2. The U.S. Labor Department said the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% in August after being flat in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1 percent drop. Fed officials will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, and inflation is now well above the Fed’s 2% target.

3. The special work of guaranteeing the handover of buildings in China is being carried out in an orderly manner. The national government strives to achieve the goal of stabilizing land prices, asking housing prices, and stabilizing expectations; constantly improving the linkage mechanism between the four elements of people, housing, land and money, to determine housing by people, land by housing, Pay for the house. With regard to guaranteeing the delivery of buildings, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, together with the Ministry of Finance, the People’s Bank of China and other relevant departments, issued special measures last month to support cities in need in promoting the construction and delivery of residential projects that have been sold overdue and difficult to deliver by means of special loans from policy banks. At present, the special work is being carried out in an orderly manner.

4. On September 14, the China Automobile Association released a brief analysis of the automobile export situation in August. According to the statistics and analysis of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in August 2022, the export of automobiles reached a record high again, exceeding 300,000 for the first time in history. In August 2022, 308,000 vehicles were exported, a month-on-month increase of 6.2% and a year-on-year increase of 65%.

【Industry News】：

1.[Hindustan Copper plans to increase copper production by more than 3 times in the next 7-8 years! ]Foreign news on September 12, Hindustan Copper Co., Ltd. (HCL) is considering increasing its annual copper ore production to 12.2 million tons by fiscal 2029, which is the first stage of its expansion. HCL’s copper ore production in fiscal 2022 is 3.57 million tonnes. The state sector said HCL plans to increase its mining capacity from current ore production levels to 12.2 million tonnes/year in the first phase over the next 7-8 years.

2.[The latest quotation is still considered too low, and Rio Tinto may not be able to control the giant copper mine in Mongolia]On September 10, although the mining giant Rio Tinto raised its quotation, its plan to try to control a giant copper mine in Mongolia still failed. possible. Last week, Rio Tinto agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources for $3.3 billion (C$43 a share). Rio Tinto already owns 51% of Turquoise Mountain and is buying the remaining 49% in order to gain more control of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine.

【Futures Level】todayShanghai CopperWeak and fluctuated, the decline was obvious in the day. The main month 2210 contract opened at 62,920 yuan/ton, and closed at 62,280 yuan/ton in daily trading, down 880 yuan/ton, or 1.39%.The U.S. CPI in August was higher than market expectations, which increased the market’s expectation of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which made the market return to the trading logic of negative interest rate hikes again.

【Spot Aspects】According to ccmn data, on September 14, the spot 1# copper transaction price in the Yangtze River was reported at 63310-63350 yuan / ton, down 660 yuan / ton; premium 160-200 premium, down 270 yuan / ton. In the spot market, the spot premium fell by half, and the holders of the goods had a strong willingness to exchange for cash, and the receivers mainly purchased at bargain prices.

【Inventory】As of September 14, the London Metal Exchange (LME) copper inventory decreased by 625 tons to 103,025 tons, a decrease of 0.60%; as of September 14, the Shanghai Futures Exchange copper futures warehouse receipts were 3,224 tons, unchanged from the previous day;

On September 12, 2022, the spot inventory of electrolytic copper in the domestic market was 62,700 tons, a decrease of 18,000 tons from September 5 and a decrease of 7,500 tons from September 8; Shanghai inventory was 50,200 tons, a decrease of 7,700 from September 5. tons, down 3,100 tons compared with September 8; Guangdong inventory was 8,300 tons, down 7,900 tons compared with September 5, and 1,500 tons compared with September 8.

【Supply】The Chilean copper mine is disturbed, and Indonesia bans the export of raw copper; the domestic TC price is rising, and the upstream spot supply is loose; the smelting price has fallen, driving the smelting profit to decline, and the release of refined copper supply may slow down; the inflow of imported copper will impact the spot supply market, and the domestic limit will be limited. Electricity has recovered, and electrolytic copper has basically returned to the market. Overall, the short-term supply pressure has eased, but the overall inventory is still at a historically low level.

【Requirements】Affected by high copper prices, demand is still sluggish, and the real estate has not improved, so the consumption of copper is obviously dragged down. The data was better than market expectations, which boosted copper consumption, but consumption was still significantly weaker than the same period in previous years.

Comprehensive analysis, Shanghai copper fluctuated weakly today, closing down 880 yuan, or 1.39%. Last night, the United States announced inflation data that exceeded market expectations. The market was pessimistic about the pace of subsequent Fed rate hikes. weaker. According to Guotai Junan Futures, due to the higher-than-expected CPI data in the United States in August, the transaction logic of inflation Peak has been repeated again, and the recovery of risk sentiment has also been interrupted. The support for copper prices has weakened, and the market has returned to the macro negative side again. Copper prices bid farewell to strength. Short-term macro, interest rate hikes and fundamental games are playing a game. Today, Shanghai copper is testing the bottom support.

