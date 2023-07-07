Interest Rate Hike Expectations Impact U.S. Stocks, Chinese Stocks Fall

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday as expectations of further interest rate hikes heated up. The Dow Jones index fell 1.07%, the S&P 500 index dropped 0.79%, and the Nasdaq index declined 0.82%.

The latest economic data showed resilience in the U.S. economy, increasing the likelihood of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Institute for Supply Management reported that the U.S. service activity index rose to 53.9 in June, surpassing market expectations and reaching the fastest level of expansion in four months. Additionally, U.S. ADP employment rose by 497,000 in June, well above the market forecast of 220,000.

Most large technology stocks experienced declines, with Tesla falling 2.10%, Amazon dropping 1.55%, and Netflix declining 1.58%. Similarly, popular Chinese concept stocks saw a general decline, with Pinduoduo falling 5.78%, Weilai Automobile dropping 6.46%, and Baidu declining 2.62%.

In company news, Elon Musk’s lawyer sent a “lawyer’s letter” to Meta, accusing the company of stealing Twitter’s trade secrets to develop its rival app, Threads. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads had already gained over 30 million registered users within 16 hours of its launch. Meanwhile, the Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi, developed by Eisai and Biogen, received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, paving the way for wider medical insurance coverage. The drug currently costs $26,500 per year for treatment.

U.S. electric car maker Rivian is in the final stages of negotiations with Amazon regarding exclusivity terms. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe stated that the company is looking to expand its business partnerships beyond Amazon. Additionally, Amazon’s $1.65 billion acquisition of iRobot has triggered an in-depth investigation by the EU, which believes the deal could strengthen Amazon’s position as an online marketplace provider.

Volkswagen announced plans to test its self-driving electric vans in Austin, Texas, starting later this month. The company aims to deploy around 10 ID.Buzz electric vans equipped with a self-driving system developed with Mobileye by the end of 2023. Lastly, Google has reportedly delayed the release of its fully custom smartphone chips until 2025, opting to continue its collaboration with Samsung for another year.

