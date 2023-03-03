The reference interest rate for residential rents remains at a low level.

However, an initial increase in the reference value for rent structuring is getting closer.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the Federal Housing Office (BWO) is leaving the mortgage reference interest rate at 1.25 percent as of the beginning of March. It has been at this record-low level since March 2020.

When determining the reference rate, the BWO relies on the quarterly average interest rate for domestic mortgage claims from Swiss banks. According to the information, this rose to 1.33 from 1.18 percent compared to the previous quarter. It is therefore close to the threshold for an increase.

According to the BWO, an increase is indicated if the average rate calculated by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) rises to over 1.37 percent. The next publication of the reference rate is planned for early June 2023.

At its lowest since 2020

The reference interest rate was introduced in autumn 2008. It replaced the prevailing interest rates for variable mortgages in individual cantons at the time. The reference interest rate is one of the benchmarks for the level of apartment rents.

Legend: The reference interest rate in Switzerland remains at a low level.

Keystone/Peter Schneider.



When it was introduced in 2008, the reference rate was still 3.5 percent, after which it gradually fell. And it hasn’t changed since it fell to 1.25 percent in March 2020. According to the assessments of various experts, there is likely to be an increase as the year progresses.



