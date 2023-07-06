Home » Interest rate prudence divides the Fed’s board
Interest rate prudence divides the Fed’s board

The stop is only temporary

“Some Federal Reserve members pushed to raise the Fed’s key interest rate by a quarter point at their meeting last month to fight high inflation”. Ultimately, however, the central bank decided to forego a June rate hike. This is what the minutes of the meeting of 13 and 14 June of the FOMC report, the Federal Reserve board responsible for monetary policy After the meeting, the board announced that it had decided to keep interest rates at 5%-5.25% after ten consecutive hikes.

Board split on another o.25% hike

As evidence of the growing division among US monetary policy makers, some members of the board – the minutes show – they were in favor of a quarter-point increase or said they “could have supported such a proposal”. Ultimately, the 11 voting members of the Fed’s interest rate-setting committee unanimously agreed not to pursue the rate fix but signaled they may raise rates two more times this year, starting this month.

Aggressive minority

In Fed parlance, “some” is less than “most” or “many,” evidence that support for another rate hike was a minority opinion. And some who held that view probably weren’t able to vote at the meeting; the 18 members of the Fed’s decision-making committee rotate their votes.

