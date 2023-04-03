DThe central banks are trying to counteract the rising inflation by raising interest rates. But that has enormous side effects: Great unrest in the banking sector swept away some credit institutions, the Swiss Credit Suisse had to be merged. On the financial markets, there is therefore an expectation that the central banks will soon be cutting interest rates again – despite persistently high inflation rates.

However, Sonal Desai, responsible for the interest and bond business at the investment company Franklin Templeton, thinks this view is wrong. She expects a completely different scenario that should also affect the new investment reality of savers. In the interview, Desai talks about the extent of a possible recession at the end of the year – and what positive role central banks could play in the future.