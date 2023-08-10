Interest rates are rising: That means for you and we you benefit

Since the turnaround in interest rates, there has been interest on savings and call money accounts again. Witthaya Prasongsin via getty images

Interest rates have been rising since mid-2022 after years of being historically low. As a result, banks again earn interest on the money they invest.

The turnaround in interest rates has also reached consumers. While you get higher interest rates on your savings, you also have to pay more when you borrow money.

You can now benefit from compound interest on your savings accounts again. We explain how this works here.

The savings book is very popular with Germans. It used to be no wonder, because interest rates were high. But even in April last year, when the banks in most cases stopped paying any interest at all, it turned out a survey by the banking associationthat most Germans continue to invest their money as call or fixed deposits or in savings accounts.

In July 2022, ECB President Christine Lagarde then raised the key interest rate for the first time since 2011. Since then, interest rates have risen and the key interest rate is now 4.25 percent. This makes classic forms of saving more attractive again. Here we explain why interest rates are rising and what that means for you.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is the supreme central bank in the euro zone. One of their tasks is to ensure a stable financial system. The ECB’s target is an inflation rate of two percent. The reason: the inflation rate is too low according to the central bank just as negative as an inflation rate that is too high.

With the help of the key interest rate, the ECB can keep the value of money stable. It also determines the interest rate at which commercial banks can raise or invest money. This interest rate is currently 3.75 percent.

With its aggressive interest rate policy, the ECB wants to combat high inflation. The previous low to zero interest rate policy served to boost economic growth and strengthen investment. The reasons for this go back to the financial crisis of 2008 and the subsequent European debt crisis.

What do the rising interest rates mean?

The turnaround in interest rates is also affecting consumers. Because interest is a kind of fee that has to be paid by those who borrow money. Conversely, you will receive this fee if you lend money.

The tight monetary policy affects bank interest rates. While banks don’t have to pass interest rate hikes directly on to you, they do use higher interest rates as a way to attract customers. With some banks, you can now get interest of over four percent on your invested money.

The downside of the increased interest rates is that you now have to pay higher interest rates again for loans. Since the beginning of 2022, it has become significantly more expensive to finance real estate. The building interest amounts to according to the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe currently 4.1 to 4.5 percent. For comparison: building interest had previously fallen for a long time and was less than one percent.

What is compound interest?

On the other hand, it is positive that you can now benefit from the compound interest effect again when saving. If you receive interest from the bank, the interest income is usually credited annually. They will be added to your current balance. Since the interest is then also subject to interest, a compound interest effect occurs.

With compound interest, your invested capital grows faster. The reason: In contrast to simple interest, the value of the money invested increases exponentially with compound interest. The longer you leave your money invested, the greater the effect of compound interest and the more you benefit.

If you want to learn more about how to invest call money, you can read about the pros and cons here. All important information about fixed deposits can be found here.

