Interest rates: increase worries 7 out of 10 Italians

A recent report by Area Studi Legacoop and Ipsos reveals that 69% of Italians are very or somewhat concerned about the increase in interest rates. Concern is greater in the working class (79%), while 25% of the population expresses a limited concern (35% in the middle class and among the over 65s). Only 7% are silent on the subject.

Rising interest rates have led many Italians to have to give up major purchases, such as furniture or new cars, as the cost of credit has become too onerous. In particular, about half of the population believes that the policy adopted by the ECB to curb inflation is wrong.

The policy adopted by the ECB to contain inflation is judged negatively by 49% of Italians (65% of the working class). On the contrary, 23% believe it is right (31% in the middle class). However, a large percentage (28%) are unable to express a precise opinion on the subject.

