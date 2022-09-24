Home Business Interest rates panic and recession, markets on their knees: Dow Jones futures -400 points, Ftse Mib over -3%
Interest rates panic and recession, markets on their knees: Dow Jones futures -400 points, Ftse Mib over -3%

The rate panic continues on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve proceeded with its third consecutive monetary tightening of 75 basis points in this week approaching its conclusion, taking US fed funds rates to a record since 2008. in the range between 3% and 3.25%.

Objective: to defeat runaway inflation which, on an annual basis, travels at a value four times higher than the inflation target set by the Fed, equal to 2%.

The Fed is ready for anything, even to unleash a hard-landing recession in the US economy.

In addition to equities, the fixed income market continues to price the scenario of further aggressive monetary tightening: in the last few minutes, the two-year US Treasury rates, those most sensitive to the Fed’s monetary policy decisions, have also shot up. over 4.2%, positioning itself at the record of the last 15 years, or since 2007, equal to 4.266%.

Boom also for 10-year Treasury yields, up to 3.801%, close to the highest levels since 2011. The result of the panic rates is the thud of the US stock exchange and beyond: at 13.30 Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones capitulate by almost 400 points (-1.3% approximately); futures on the S&P 500 fall by 1.41%, futures on the Nasdaq fall by 1.54%. + ù

In Europe, the crash of the Ftse Mib index is highlighted, which collapsed by more than 3%, also in view of the appointment of the Italian political elections on Sunday, 25 September. The only positive title is Amplifon, just above par, while sales besiege Tenaris, Moncler, Banco BPM, which drops almost -5%.

Oil splash, with WTI and Brent plunging more than 3%, to $ 80.61 and $ 87.63 respectively. The fear is that Jerome Powell’s Fed is exaggerating in its fight against inflation and that a hard landing in the US and in the world is now inevitable.

