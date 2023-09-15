Interest rates, prices, euros: This is what the ECB interest rate increase means for your money

The European Central Bank (ECB) and its President Christine Lagarde will decide again this Thursday whether to increase key interest rates. Picture Alliance

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised key interest rates again despite all economic concerns. At 4.0 percent, the most important deposit interest rate for consumers is now the highest it has been in the history of the ECB.

At the same time, the central bank indicated that it now considers interest rates to be sufficiently high to sustainably reduce inflation. The question now is how long interest rates will remain at this level.

The interest rate decision has many effects on prices, the euro, the economy and of course interest rates in everyday life. Here are the most important consequences for your money.

The European Central Bank actually did it: Despite all the worries about the economy, the ECB raised key interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday. It was the tenth increase in a row. The ECB has raised interest rates by 4.5 percentage points in just over a year. This is the most aggressive interest rate hike in its history. The most important key interest rate is higher than ever before.

At the same time, the ECB now believes interest rates are high enough to sustainably reduce inflation. Further interest rate increases are unlikely. Rather, the question that comes to the fore is how long interest rates will remain at this high level and when they will fall again.

Key interest rates affect you as a saver or credit customer, as an investor or someone wanting to build. They influence prices, the euro and the economy. Here are the most important questions and answers about the ECB’s interest rate decision – and the most important consequences for your money.

This is the situation with inflation

The ECB is solely committed to monetary stability. It is aiming for an inflation rate of two percent. The current wave of inflation has passed its peak, but inflation is only falling slowly. In the euro zone, the inflation rate remained at 5.3 percent in August.

