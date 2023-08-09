Interest rates: return as with call money? With these funds, you can take advantage of the great interest rate opportunity

The returns that investors are likely to be able to achieve with corporate bond funds are impressive. According to the Deutsche Bundesbank, corporate bonds of various maturities can now be expected to yield a good four percent a year. “How often have you heard ‘dividends are the new interest rate’ in recent years? Those times are over!” says Marco Jansen, shareholder and authorized signatory at Oberbanscheidt & Cie. in Cleves. According to his assessment, the turnaround in interest rates that began in 2022 has made corporate bonds attractive again – especially for conservative investors who shy away from risks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

