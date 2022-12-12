When saying the word iPhone most of you may think about Steve Jobs. In 1996, he returned to Apple as CEO after being fired in 1985. He represented the brand until he passed away in 2011. Jobs was a fascinatingly complicated guy who shaped contemporary technology. Here are some surprising facts about the tech genius.

He was adopted

Although Steve Jobs was a well-known personality, he was cautious about keeping his personal life a secret during his entire career and life. Jobs was adopted, and Abdulfattah Jandali, Jobs’ birth father, was a Syrian immigrant. He ignored Jandali’s efforts to get in touch with him. Something else that’s interesting about Job’s family is that he denied being the father of his daughter, Lisa, for a considerable amount of time.

He was a college dropout

If somebody tries to convince you that a degree from an accredited institution is necessary for professional success, don’t listen to them. Jobs came from a working-class background and left Reed College after six months owing to the financial pressure it imposed on his family. Jobs is credited with inventing the personal computer. Jobs disclosed years later that a calligraphy lesson he attended at Reed was the source of inspiration for the early font used in Mac computers.

He almost became a Buddhist monk

Following Bob Dylan and The Beatles, Jobs shared their views and learnings, and when he was 20 years old, he followed in the Fab Four’s footsteps by exploring India’s spiritual side in 1974. Jobs’ travels to India had a significant influence on his decision to become a Buddhist. Jobs and Laurene Powell married in 1991, and a Zen Buddhist monk called Kobun Chino Otogawa presided over the ceremony. Jobs’ interest in Buddhism persisted long after he stopped practising.

He named an Apple computer after his daughter

Brennan-Jobs, the daughter of the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, thinks about how her father treated her and her mother, Chrisann Brennan, all through the book.

Jobs’ repeated denial that he named the Apple Lisa, a computer that came before the Macintosh and was named after her, is one of the most famous examples of how cruel he was to Brennan-Jobs. It also becomes a theme throughout the book.

Brennan-Jobs had a hard time with this throughout her childhood. This may be because it’s like Jobs’ longtime denial that Brennan-Jobs was even his daughter.

In 1986 Steve Jobs funded the Graphics Group, which later became Pixar

After Apple fired him in 1985, Jobs purchased Pixar in 1986 from “Star Wars” director George Lucas and put up millions of dollars of his own to keep the graphics company afloat. As a result of their groundbreaking work on films. Pixar has risen to become one of the most successful and influential animation companies in Hollywood history. Before he invested $10 million in it, Pixar was a computer corporation rather than an animation studio.

Conclusion

Steve Jobs was a revolutionary and a brilliant man, and our technology wouldn't be what it is today without him. Without him many things may have been different to as they are today. Steve Jobs will almost certainly be a name that lives on for centuries.

