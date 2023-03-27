9
“The urgency to do something by 2030 has increased,” said co-author Matthias Garschagen, a climate researcher at Munich’s Ludwig Maximilian University. The report shows that climate change is progressing faster and the consequences are more severe than initially thought. Almost half of the world‘s population, up to 3.6 billion people, live in regions that are likely to experience particularly severe consequences of climate change.
See also Over 5,000 people line up to buy dolls in the early morning of Shanghai Disney's top search