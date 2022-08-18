Compared with German and Japanese brands, the situation of French car companies in China is not optimistic. Among them, the Versailles C5 X (configuration|inquiry) was a hit and pulled back Citroen, which was on the edge of the cliff, but for Dongfeng Citroen As far as brands are concerned, the popularity of one model alone is not enough to maintain the situation, and now they have set their sights on the SUV market with huge potential.

Recently, Tianyi C5 BEYOND was officially launched. The new car launched a total of 2 configurations, with a price range of 152,700 to 169,700 yuan. This car is the mid-term facelift model of Tianyi C5 AIRCROSS. It is still positioned as a compact SUV. It focuses on the adjustment of internal and external design and functional configuration. Let us take a look at its specific performance.

Appearance design

The exterior design of Tianyi C5 BEYOND is adjusted on the basis of the current model, so that the vehicle design is consistent with the overseas version. Among them, the new car adopts the latest family-style design method similar to the Versailles C5 X. The split headlight group is replaced by a more fashionable through style. The interior of the grille adopts a silver and white stepped lattice arrangement style, and the brand logo of the double font in the middle part is used. It is changed to a larger black background and silver edge contrast color design, combined with the silver and black two-color color matching of the upper grille and the newly adjusted front surround at the bottom, creating a good sports atmosphere.

In terms of body size, the specific length, width and height of this model are 4510 × 1860 × 1705 mm, and the wheelbase is 2730 mm. The body side design of the new model has not changed much. The side A/B/C pillars are blackened to create a visual effect of a suspended roof. The bottom is matched with a new 18-inch pulsar rim, which looks like a blooming flower. , which matches the vehicle’s temperament.

The rear part of Tianyi C5 BEYOND continues the design of the current model. The overall shape is relatively full. The internal structure of the rounded rectangular taillights flattened on both sides has been readjusted. After lighting, it can present a visual effect similar to Tetris, which has a relatively high quality. High recognition. The rear surround is equipped with a thick black guard plate decoration, and the exhaust adopts a bilateral total dual-outlet layout.

interior design

The overall interior design style of Tianyi C5 BEYOND is consistent with the current model. The main changes are reflected in the central control area. The original built-in 8-inch central control display screen has been upgraded to a 10-inch floating central control display screen. The buttons at the bottom and The air-conditioning outlet area has been redesigned and the integrity is good. The built-in car system on the screen is closer to its own brand, with rich functions, and the operating feel and fluency have reached the mainstream level of the same level. At the same time, the voice recognition system can also accept continuous commands, which can provide car owners with a better car experience. In addition, the shape of the steering wheel of the new car has also changed significantly. The surface of the steering wheel is wrapped in leather fabric, and the function buttons on both sides are tight and the operation feels excellent.

The car seats of the new car are wrapped in a mix of imitation leather and leather + suede materials, and the main and passenger seats are electrically adjusted as standard in terms of functions. The new car is replaced with a more fashionable two-color color matching seat. The details are equipped with delicate stitching as an embellishment. The visual effect has been upgraded to a new level. The interior of the seat is soft enough to feel comfortable.

The material application and workmanship of the rear seats in the car are at the same level as the front seats. The two sides are inward to a certain extent, and the wrapping is good. The length of the seat cushion in the middle is at the same level as the two sides, and the central aisle has almost no bulge. It will not affect the ride experience of intermediate passengers.

power system

In terms of power, Tianyi C5 BEYOND provides two turbocharged engines, 1.6T and 1.8T, with a maximum output of 175 horsepower and 211 horsepower respectively, and a peak torque of 250 Nm and 300 Nm respectively. In terms of transmission system, an 8-speed manual transmission is standard.

Model configuration and purchase advice

As a mid-term facelift model, Tianyi C5 BEYOND is far more than just changing a name. The front face and interior design of the car have undergone significant changes. At the same time, the car-machine system has been upgraded simultaneously, which can bring a better car experience for passengers. . The fuel version of the new car has two configurations, the price range is 152,700~169,700 yuan, and the price span is 17,000 yuan. Let us analyze one by one to see which one will be more cost-effective.

2022 BEYOND 360THP Edition

Recommended index: ★★

Configuration comments: basic function configuration is comprehensive

The guide price is 152,700 yuan. In terms of functions, it has body stability control, fatigue driving reminder, rear parking radar, reversing image, cruise control, driving mode switching, hill assist, suspension soft and hard adjustment, keyless start, leather steering wheel, Steering wheel four-way adjustment, steering wheel shift, 12.3-inch full LCD instrument panel, mobile phone wireless charging, electric adjustment of the main and passenger seats, 10-inch touch LCD screen, mobile phone interconnect mapping, voice recognition control, OTA upgrade, automatic headlights, Steering auxiliary lights, height-adjustable headlights, rear wipers, rain-sensing wipers, automatic air conditioning, rear air outlets, temperature zone control, etc., the basic function configuration is relatively comprehensive.

2022 BEYOND 400THP Edition

Recommended index: ★★★★

Configuration comments: power improvement, configuration optimization, high cost performance

The guide price is 169,700 yuan. The power is upgraded to a 1.8T turbocharged engine. The maximum output power is increased from 175 horsepower to 211 horsepower. The performance is more superior. The panoramic sunroof can be opened, the leather + suede material mix and match seat, satellite navigation, navigation road condition information display, AR real scene navigation, car networking, 4G network, WiFi hotspot, mobile APP remote control, rear side privacy glass, etc., the overall improvement Considerable range, high cost performance.

Uncle Che summary

In general, as a mid-term facelift model, the appearance of Tianyi C5 BEYOND still brings more surprises to consumers. After the facelift, the new car adopts a new name, and the design maintains the original taste of the overseas version, and the matching is more The intelligent interior configuration and solid chassis quality make this model a strong product force. Through the comparison and analysis of the above models, we can see that among the two configurations of the car, the 2022 BEYOND 400THP version, which is a high-end model, has been significantly upgraded in power and functional configuration under the premise that the price increase is not large. , which can better meet the daily needs of car owners, and the cost performance is higher.