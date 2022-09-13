Positive start for the global stock exchanges pending the meeting of the Federal Reserve on the agenda 20-21 of September, while tomorrow the data on US inflation comes out which could give further indications on the future moves of the FOMC. In today’s episode we will take stock of the markets thanks to intermarket analysis and strategies in search of yield with our guests Luca ComunianBNP Paribas, Pietro Di LorenzoSOS Trader, Sante PellegrinoWorkatwallstreet.it.