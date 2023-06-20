Intermittent fasting diet: here’s how it works and who can do it. The word to the expert Filippo Ongaro

In recent times we have often heard of the diet of intermittent fastingor that ‘prohibition’ to eat that goes from 8 to 16 hours. Source numerous controversies and adopted by authoritative names, including Antonella Violathis fast promises to lose weight, but also to maintain optimal health, to the detriment of diseases. But how exactly does it work and who is it good for? Conversely, who can’t follow him? To shed some light on the famous trend, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, it is Philip Ongarofirst Italian doctor to be certified in anti-aging medicine in the United States, point of reference at the European Space Agency and author of numerous books.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

