Internal protocol: That says T-Online boss Harms to profits in the millions

At the beginning of June, Business Insider reported that the news portal “T-Online”, the flagship of the Ströer media group, was making double-digit million profits. Nevertheless, the editors were prescribed a tough austerity course, even staff cuts were discussed.

According to internal minutes of an editorial conference on June 8th, available to Business Insider, editor-in-chief Florian Harms has now confirmed the numbers. At the same time, he commented on further austerity measures and possible salary increases.

Recently, “T-Online” had to contend with a series of departures. The well-known political journalist Miriam Hollstein also changes jobs.

Germany’s largest news site “T-Online” is losing more and more prominent heads: after the surprising departure of Sven Böll, who is responsible for editorial development, the well-known political journalist Miriam Hollstein is now also moving to “Stern”. The magazine announced this week. She comes with “T-Online” colleague Anna Aridzanjan, who has worked in the important area of ​​audience development.

Departures that should hurt the editors. Because the flagship of the Ströer media group has been in difficult waters for months anyway. As we reported at the beginning of June, “T-Online” should save a lot – even though the Ströer subsidiary has made double-digit million profits in the past two years: In an internal management round, it was therefore stated that “T-Online” In 2021 it had a turnover of around 90 million euros and a profit of more than 60 million. In 2022 it was just over 80 million euros in sales and around 55 million euros in profit. Despite the positive numbers, editor-in-chief Florian Harms even spoke of possible staff savings a few weeks ago, according to insiders.

According to the report, Harms confirms high profit margins