© Reuters. Nearly four-month highs of international gold prices under pressure, investors await non-farm payrolls data

On Friday (December 2), the international gold price fell back from the intraday high of 1804.34 US dollars per ounce since August 10. Although the U.S. dollar continued to weaken due to expectations of a slowdown in the pace of Fed rate hikes, hitting a new low of 104.563 since June 29, investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. November non-farm payrolls report.

At 15:35 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.12% to $1,800.55 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.05% to $1,814.3 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index fell 0.09% to 104.613.

Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services in India, said a sharp pullback in the dollar following comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell boosted gold’s appeal. “$1,805 could be near-term resistance for gold and a break above that level could open up new upside.”

Consolidating the recent decline in U.S. Treasury yields earlier this week, Powell said it was time to slow the pace of rate hikes. In fact, the 10-year U.S. bond yield has fallen to a more than two-month low of 3.505%, and continues to weigh on the dollar, benefiting non-yielding asset gold.

Still, uncertainty over the eventual peak in U.S. interest rates could limit gold gains. In fact, Powell also warned that interest rates may continue to rise to higher levels than previously expected, mainly due to the persistence of high inflation.

Investors are now waiting for the upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data for November at 21:30 Beijing time. Demand for labor could cool as recession fears mount, which could give the Fed the confidence to start slowing the pace of rate hikes this month.

Christopher Wong, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank, said: “Weaker wages or non-agricultural data will indicate that the dollar will fall further, which should further benefit gold. Conversely, a surprise upward movement in the data may prevent gold from rising, especially when prices are close to key resistance levels in the case of.”

Societe Generale economists predict: “In 2023, the Federal Reserve will shift to a more dovish policy, and the 10-year U.S. bond yield will gradually fall. This in itself constitutes a bullish factor for gold. But we expect the rate of inflation to fall Outpacing interest rate rises, even if inflation remains somewhat higher than pre-pandemic levels, gold’s uptrend should reverse after the third quarter of 2023.”

