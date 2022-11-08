International gold prices continue to be under pressure, and institutions predict that the strong core inflation in the United States will continue into next year



On Tuesday (November 8), international gold prices continued to be under pressure. Cautious investors remain on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in the week. The data may affect the pace of future Fed rate hikes. Some institutions predict that the rise in US core inflation may continue into next year, and the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates in 2023 or 2024.

At 15:03 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.30% to US$1,670.46 per ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.43% to US$1,673.2 per ounce; the US dollar index rose 0.18% to 110.387.

Open interest in the COMEX gold futures market rose by about 5,100 contracts overnight, according to the latest data from CME Group. Conversely, volume fell by nearly 78,000 contracts after four straight sessions of increases. Gold prices corrected lower overnight and open interest rose, opening the door for a continuation of the correction in the short-term.

The U.S. consumer price index report will be released on Thursday (November 10), which may affect the Fed’s future monetary policy outlook. According to preliminary estimates, the U.S. headline CPI is expected to fall to 8.0% in December from 8.2% previously, while the core CPI is expected to fall to 6.5% from 6.6% previously.

Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, said that the price of gold has encountered resistance and retreated near $1,680, which may keep some people on the sidelines to wait for a stronger market catalyst. “A higher-than-expected inflation reading could raise concerns about continued aggressive rate hikes by the Fed, which would provide a negative backdrop for gold.”

The dollar extended gains, benefiting from the aggressive hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve, but risk aversion also supported the dollar’s upward momentum. Economists at HSBC expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates in 2023 or 2024 unlikely and the dollar to strengthen, although it depends on the data.

“The Fed has raised rates by 375bps since March 2022 and has signaled further hikes,” HSBC economists said. “We now expect two more 50bps rate hikes from the Fed, bringing the fed funds target The range rose to 4.75-5.00%. We also acknowledge that there are upside risks to policy rates as the rise in U.S. core inflation is likely to continue into next year, and the Fed is unlikely to cut rates in 2023 or 2024.”

According to HSBC economists: “The dollar has some upside through year-end based on three drivers of progressively hawkish Fed policy, slowing global growth and risk aversion. Nonetheless, this path remains dependent on the Data, so a rebound in the dollar may require an inflation performance sufficient to justify further rate hikes by the Fed, while the risk of continued recession fears could spark risk aversion in favor of the dollar’s ​​safe-haven character.”