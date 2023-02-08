International gold prices continue to rebound, Powell’s speech is nothing new, but the market must pay attention to this



On Wednesday (February 8), international gold prices continued the weak rebound pattern that started this week. Despite last week’s incredibly strong U.S. jobs report, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not take a new hawkish stance in his speech overnight. It is worth noting that U.S. Treasury yields are firming against the U.S. dollar, which may limit the rebound in gold prices.

At 15:12 Beijing time, spot gold rose 0.11% to $1,873.77 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract rose 0.07% to $1,886.1 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index rose 0.02% to 103.367.

Powell reiterated on Tuesday (February 7) that inflation is starting to decline. But he also warned that last week’s blockbuster jobs report showed why fighting inflation would “take a considerable amount of time” and that interest rates may need to rise higher than expected. The U.S. index fell back from 103.967, a new high since January 6 set earlier, and closed down nearly 0.3% to 103.346 in the final session.

Powell made it clear that if the labor market report continues to surprise the market, the Fed will raise interest rates further. The Fed is committed to bringing inflation down to 2 percent and may keep interest rates higher for longer.

Market participants expect the Fed to raise interest rates above 5% in May. Kashkari, a hawkish representative of the Federal Reserve and Minneapolis Fed President, said the Fed may have to raise interest rates to at least 5.4%.

Dhwani Mehta of FXSTreet said: “Gold needs to fall below $1,860 to start a new downtrend, and it is bullish towards the psychological mark of $1,850, where the bullish 50-day moving average is located. If it continues to fall below the latter, it will fall further into January 5-day low of $1,825. If gold regains upward momentum, it could revisit the previous day’s high of $1,881. The next strong resistance is the $1,900 mark. It is worth noting that as long as gold remains within the 21-day moving average Below the line (DMA) of $1912, it remains at risk to the downside.”

Notably, U.S. Treasury yields held firm against the dollar, with the 10-year yield closing 4.2 basis points higher overnight. The reason may have something to do with comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen and President Joe Biden delaying fears of a U.S. recession. Mixed talk from other central bankers around the world also supported U.S. bond yields and could limit gold’s rally.

But despite the aforementioned negative catalysts, global central banks are finding comfort in buying gold. As a result, the latest revised World Gold Council (WGC) update states: “After revisions to historical data from 1950 to 1969, 2022 becomes a record year for central bank annual gold purchases. Previously, 2022 was reported as The second-highest year on record.”

Overall, gold is still under bearish attention in the near term. Investors would be prudent to wait for strong buying to confirm that the recent corrective decline from multi-month highs has ended. Also, caution should be exercised before positioning for further gains due to the lack of relevant economic data that could affect the market.