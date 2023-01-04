International gold prices continue to rise, but market sentiment is cautious, waiting for two major risk events



On Wednesday (January 4), the international gold price continued to rise under the support of the dollar’s fall, reapproaching the overnight high of $1,849.89 an ounce since mid-June. Caution prevailed, however, as investors awaited the U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for December and the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting.

At 15:04 Beijing time, spot gold rose 0.53% to $1,848.71 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract rose 0.47% to $1,854.7 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index fell 0.22% to 104.446.

Hareesh V., head of commodities research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Traders are cautious ahead of the release of the Fed minutes. The minutes may provide insight into the Fed’s policy decisions, which will affect the dollar and gold. Ongoing recession fears and geopolitical Political tensions could boost gold’s safe-haven appeal in 2023. When the Fed starts to ease policy, there could be more inflows into gold.”

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting will be released at 3:00 Beijing time on Thursday (January 5). The Fed cut rates to 50 basis points in December after raising rates four times in a row by 75 basis points. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, but rising interest rates have dampened the appeal of the non-yielding asset.

The U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for December will be released before the minutes of the Fed meeting, which is expected to fall further to 48.5 from 49.0 in November. A sharper contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity would signal a further downturn in inflation expectations, which could force the Federal Reserve to slow down its policy tightening efforts.

Gold was underpinned by fresh buying aimed at retaking the key $1,850 level amid a positive shift in market risk perception. Looking ahead, fundamentals, including economic data, could trigger a major market reaction, affecting gold trading and risk sentiment.

The outlook for global markets in 2023 will depend largely on the trajectory of monetary policy, as central banks ease back on the aggressive rate hikes of the past year amid slowing growth and a possible recession. A broad dovish turn by central banks could have a major impact on gold prices. However, economists are divided on whether this will lead to a rate cut by the end of the year, as inflation is expected to remain well above the target range in most major economies.

Eric Strand, manager of the AuAg ESG Gold Mining ETF, said last month that gold would hit a record high in 2023 and start a “new secular bull market” with prices above $2,100 an ounce. “Since the financial crisis, central banks as a whole have continued to add more and more gold to their reserves, and in 2022[第三季度]set a new record. In our view, the central bank will focus on raising interest rates in 2023, but it will become dovish, which will ignite an explosive move in gold in the next few years. Therefore, we believe that gold will rise by at least 20% by the end of 2023. “

Late last year, Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer at Swiss Asia Capital, echoed the bullish sentiment on gold, telling CNBC that current market conditions are similar to those seen in 2001 and 2008. “In 2001, gold was up a lot, and it was in 2008 as well. We actually had a smaller sell-off in the market at the time, the stimulus came back, and gold went from $600 to $1,800 very quickly. So I think we have a good chance Seeing big moves, it’s not going to be just 10% or 20%, and I think I’m looking at a move that’s really going to be a new high.”