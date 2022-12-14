International gold prices fluctuate within a narrow range, as investors wait for the Fed to clarify the path of interest rate hikes and slow down



On Wednesday (December 14), international gold prices fluctuated within a narrow range, as investors waited for the Federal Reserve to announce a new policy decision later in the day. U.S. inflation data released overnight came in below expectations, raising expectations for a dovish rate hike path by the Federal Reserve.

At 15:11 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.01% to $1,810.65 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.19% to $1,822.1 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index was flat at 104.019.

Gold prices rose nearly 1.7 percent overnight, hitting an intraday high of $1,824.39 an ounce since the end of June, as U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in November, boosting expectations for a slowdown in the pace of Fed rate hikes.

This was evidenced by another drop in U.S. Treasury yields, which pulled the dollar index to 103.565, its lowest level since late June. But gold bulls seem reluctant to make big bets, preferring to wait for the Fed to clarify the path of future rate hikes.

The focus of the market turned to the decision that the Federal Reserve is scheduled to make at 2:00 Beijing time on Thursday (December 15). Markets generally expect the Federal Reserve to slow down its pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points at its last meeting of the year. The Fed has raised interest rates by 75 basis points four times in a row recently.

“The Fed has already factored the latest CPI data into policy considerations and is unlikely to change its views on interest rates anytime soon,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.

Fed funds futures prices also hinted at a further cut in rate hikes to 25 basis points in February, after the Fed expected a 50 basis point hike this week. The final interest rate range of this round of interest rate hike cycle will not exceed 4.75%-5.00%.

It should be noted that recent speeches by Fed officials have been hawkish, and Chairman Powell is not known for his dovish moves, and he may defend the rate hike trajectory by saying that more policy tightening is needed. A potential upward revision to U.S. economic growth forecasts could also pose a challenge for gold buyers.