International Gold Prices Nearing Key Support at $1929 amid Economic Data and Rising Bond Yields

Title: International Gold Prices Face Pressure, Eyeing Support Around $1929

Date: August 4, 2022

The international gold market experienced a downward trend on Friday, with analysts predicting the largest drop in nearly six weeks. This decline can be attributed to solid economic data, which led to a surge in U.S. bond yields, reaching a nine-month high close to 4.2%. Investors are anxiously awaiting the release of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, as it will provide further insights into the health of the American economy. In terms of technical analysis, market participants are closely monitoring support levels around $1929.

As of 15:04 Beijing time, spot gold suffered a minor decrease of 0.06% to reach $1,933.14 per ounce. Meanwhile, the main COMEX gold futures contract also dropped by 0.03% to $1,968.2 an ounce. Simultaneously, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.03% to 102.503.

Vandana Bharti, Assistant Vice President of Commodities Research at SMC Global Securities, emphasized the resilience of the U.S. economy, which has led to heightened expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. These expectations have put additional downward pressure on gold prices, as rising bond yields reduce the allure of non-yielding assets like gold. The upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data, scheduled to be released at 20:30, will serve as a major determining factor for the direction of gold prices.

Tim Waterer, Chief Market Analyst at KCM Trade, suggested that for gold prices to rebound, there needs to be a negative reaction in the dollar due to the non-farm payrolls data. Nonetheless, gold trading remains stagnant at the moment, lacking significant movement. This is largely due to the decreasing yield attractiveness of the precious metal compared to other investment options.

Kelvin Wong, Senior Market Analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA, underlined the crucial support level for gold at $1,925. Should prices fall below this level, the market may face the risk of approaching the 200-day moving average of $1,895.

Technical analysis reveals that gold is currently trading around $1929, representing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent upward range from $1893 to $1987. A potential outcome is for gold to stabilize and initiate an upward Wave III trend from this price level.

All eyes are now on the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, as market participants assess its impact on the gold market. Traders and investors remain cautious as they navigate the evolving economic landscape and anticipate further developments that could influence gold prices in the near future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

