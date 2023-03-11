Home Business International gold prices remain firm, but short sellers are eager to try and are keeping an eye on two major details
Business

International gold prices remain firm, but short sellers are eager to try and are keeping an eye on two major details

by admin
  1. International gold prices remain firm, but bears are eager to try and are keeping an eye on two major details Huitong.com
  2. The big market is imminent!Be careful of non-agricultural data and then “explode the table” EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD and gold trading analysis Sina
  3. Financial Breakfast on March 10: Gold prices jump, the labor market is weak or lower, the Fed accelerates the pace of interest rate hikes again, waiting for non-agricultural release Provider FX678 Yingwei Caiqing
  4. Financial Breakfast on March 10: Gold prices jump, the labor market is weak or lower, the Fed accelerates the pace of interest rate hikes again, and waits for the release of non-farm payrolls. Huitong.com
  5. The international gold price has rebounded slightly. Waiting for the non-agricultural guidance to move forward, it is necessary to clearly identify the provider of the illusion FX678 Yingwei Caiqing
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Diao Chan points gold: 7.28 international foreign exchange spot gold and crude oil trend analysis and short-term silver trading strategy

You may also like

Resolution 27 of 05/23/2022 – Shareholders’ Meeting of...

CCS: These stocks benefit from CO₂ storage

Azimut: 402 million net income and 8.5 billion...

More than 30 auto brands are fighting price...

Postbank shareholders: Deutsche Bank must build up reserves

Europe starts in the red following Wall Street,...

Environmental Protection – Report: “Last Generation” Establishes Non-Profit...

Balneari, risk of litigation after the Council of...

Qin Shi: The CCP’s foreign trade plummeted and...

Image concerns of the industry – Swiss machine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy